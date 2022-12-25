Weekly Horoscope Taurus, 25-31 December 2022: A great week ahead

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Everything is likely to work out fine if Taurus natives just keep plugging away at it. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you can avoid negativity by surrounding yourself with positive people and reading positive books. You may get a kick from helping out the house patriarchs and chatting with them. Also, consider organizing a trip for the whole family to attend a religious convention or service. To succeed, students will need to put in significant effort. This coming week is going to be a blast for you and your significant other. You may be each other's support system and be able to talk to one another no matter what happens. This week, there's a warning sign that tensions may run high, so avoid getting into fights if you can help it. The pressure of competing at a high level could make you more anxious than usual. Keep your mind on your work and stay out of pointless debates. Now is not the time to take unnecessary chances that could have even worse consequences for your finances.

Taurus Finance Weekly

Take your time when making decisions, especially ones that could have lasting consequences. No new bets on any kind of financial instrument should be made this week. Wait for the right time to launch a new project, Taureans. Come to a decision and put forth the effort necessary to realize your ambitions.

Taurus Family Weekly

It's going to be a great week for overall development for Taurus natives. You are likely to acquire a new perspective on life as a result. Make sure it's a good one so you can confidently move forward. Strengthening your relationships with close kin should be a top priority.

Taurus Career Weekly

You might be asked to take on additional duties in your professional life. There may be an increase in your workload and a delay in completing some assignments. There's a chance you'll feel isolated at the office this week, too. Give it a week, Taurus natives, and things may start to get back to normal.

Taurus Health Weekly

Taurus Love Life Weekly

There may be more opportunities for couples to connect and enjoy each other's company. A spouse's love and support for you may grow. Taureans in a relationship can deepen their bond with a new love interest.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

