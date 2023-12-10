Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Dec 10-16, 2023 advises to make family plans

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in justice for all

Understand your romance, career, finance, and health for this week. Minor disagreements exist in the relationship while professional growth will be there.

Be diplomatic in the relationship to eschew troubles. Despite the professional challenges, you will succeed in building your career. Both health and wealth are good this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor disagreements, the relationship will be intact. Be cordial and accommodating. Keep ego out of the relationship. While spending more time with the lover, shower affection and you both need to encourage each other in both personal and professional endeavors. This is also a good time to conceive and Taurus natives can think about starting a new family. Single Taurus natives will be happy to know that the chances to find new love are high.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

There will be opportunities to prove your mettle at the workplace. It is your duty to find the right time to utilize the opportunity to strike active career growth. Some professionals will travel abroad for job purposes. Females who are into travel and transport will see troubles in the first part of the week. Those who are already studying at a foreign university may also get a job abroad. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There is wealth all around. Utilize it to fulfill the long cherishing dreams. You may buy a new house or a vehicle this week. Students may also find finance to go abroad for education. You can consider investments, especially in stock or property as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Entrepreneurs will see a good flow of funds that may also help in business expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, your health will be absolutely fine this week. No major medical issue will disturb the normal life. However, seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train. Do not skip medicines and also take care of the food you consume.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

