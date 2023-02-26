Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 26- 4 March, 2023: A quality time in love

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, the comforts of home can provide great fulfilment for those born under the Taurus sign. Hanging out at home with your family will allow you to relax and pursue your passions. You'll have a good week at work because you're determined and can push through challenges. Money-wise, you may do well. In all likelihood, you will acquire wealth from a number of sources. With regards to your love lives, some of you may find the ideal mate. Over time, a diet high in processed foods can irritate the digestive tract to the point where medication is needed. Travellers who are looking for an exciting experience will need to take precautions. It could be worthwhile if you investigate the property thoroughly, but it could also lead to a financial disaster if you don't. Negative comments on a student's project are a possibility, and these can cause emotional distress.

Taurus Finance This Week

If you're a Taurus, your financial situation is probably fine. However, costs are forecasted to increase. For the time being, at least, you may need to draw from your savings. There will be healthy returns for the business owners.

Taurus Family This Week

Family elders can be involved in event planning at home as well. You could be inspired to create a bright and welcoming home by this. Your loved ones will most likely appreciate the comfortable and inviting setting you've created there.

Taurus Career This Week

With direction and support, you'd be able to channel your enthusiasm in a productive way and demonstrate your teamwork skills. Those recent jobless among you may yet be the ones to seize the momentous chance that presents itself. Keep the faith and always be looking in every direction.

Taurus Health This Week

There are no significant health concerns this week for Taurians, apart from the usual colds and coughs brought on by the change in weather. The issue can probably be fixed by getting medical attention. There is some evidence that practising deep breathing can alleviate stress and anxiety.

Taurus Love Life This Week

This week, it's important to trust your instincts and follow your heart. Taking that step could improve your romantic prospects. Don't stress too much about anything except spending quality time with your significant other this week.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

