Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 4-10, 2024 predicts luck with this number

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Building Dreams with the Grounded Bull Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 4-10, 2024. Relationships will flourish under Venus's sweet influence while Mars in your career house propels you towards success.

Taurus, this week unfolds with encouraging moments that are inspiring you to pursue your dreams. With passion ignited and determination steeled, this could very well be a life-altering week. Prepare for positivity in love, work, and personal development.

The Bull is ready to charge, and the cosmos is backing you up, Taurus. As your ruling planet, Venus, navigates towards supportive star clusters, you will find things lining up in your favor. Relationships will flourish under Venus's sweet influence while Mars in your career house propels you towards success. Even your finances receive a significant boost with Jupiter’s favorable aspect.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Venus brings some serious love vibes into your week, Taurus. If you're single, don’t be surprised if someone sweeps you off your feet, as love is definitely in the air. Those in relationships can expect increased understanding and communication. Be honest, express your feelings, and don't be afraid to deepen your connection. A romantic date or surprise may just be around the corner.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

Mars fuels your ambition and promises professional advancement. Your consistent efforts will reap results, and new, exciting projects may be presented. Expect to engage in a team endeavor that'll further showcase your leadership skills. Networking and expanding your contacts can prove highly beneficial in the coming days. Take the plunge, assert your innovative ideas, and command your space.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Taurus, this week is particularly auspicious for finances. Jupiter's benevolent aspect could lead to an unexpected income source. Investments made in the past may finally show fruitful returns. Spend wisely and don’t hesitate to save for future contingencies. While luck is favoring you monetarily, avoid lending or borrowing large sums.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

With all the momentum you've got going on, health should not be put on the backburner, Taurus. Prioritize balance. Take breaks and engage in activities that help de-stress and refresh you mentally. As you take steps towards achieving your dreams, include physical fitness and a well-balanced diet into your routine.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

﻿By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857