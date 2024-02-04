 Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 4-10, 2024 predicts luck with this number | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 4-10, 2024 predicts luck with this number

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 4-10, 2024 predicts luck with this number

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 04, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for Feb 4-10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The Bull is ready to charge, and the cosmos is backing you up, Taurus.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Building Dreams with the Grounded Bull

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 4-10, 2024. Relationships will flourish under Venus's sweet influence while Mars in your career house propels you towards success.
Weekly Horoscope Taurus, February 4-10, 2024. Relationships will flourish under Venus's sweet influence while Mars in your career house propels you towards success.

Taurus, this week unfolds with encouraging moments that are inspiring you to pursue your dreams. With passion ignited and determination steeled, this could very well be a life-altering week. Prepare for positivity in love, work, and personal development.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The Bull is ready to charge, and the cosmos is backing you up, Taurus. As your ruling planet, Venus, navigates towards supportive star clusters, you will find things lining up in your favor. Relationships will flourish under Venus's sweet influence while Mars in your career house propels you towards success. Even your finances receive a significant boost with Jupiter’s favorable aspect.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Venus brings some serious love vibes into your week, Taurus. If you're single, don’t be surprised if someone sweeps you off your feet, as love is definitely in the air. Those in relationships can expect increased understanding and communication. Be honest, express your feelings, and don't be afraid to deepen your connection. A romantic date or surprise may just be around the corner.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

Mars fuels your ambition and promises professional advancement. Your consistent efforts will reap results, and new, exciting projects may be presented. Expect to engage in a team endeavor that'll further showcase your leadership skills. Networking and expanding your contacts can prove highly beneficial in the coming days. Take the plunge, assert your innovative ideas, and command your space.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Taurus, this week is particularly auspicious for finances. Jupiter's benevolent aspect could lead to an unexpected income source. Investments made in the past may finally show fruitful returns. Spend wisely and don’t hesitate to save for future contingencies. While luck is favoring you monetarily, avoid lending or borrowing large sums.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

With all the momentum you've got going on, health should not be put on the backburner, Taurus. Prioritize balance. Take breaks and engage in activities that help de-stress and refresh you mentally. As you take steps towards achieving your dreams, include physical fitness and a well-balanced diet into your routine.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

﻿By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On