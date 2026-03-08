Weekly horoscope Taurus for 8-14 March 2026: Cosmic guidance for business growth

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep the attitude straight and focused Celebrate love and keep egos out of the romantic affair. Your commitment to work will bring in good results. Financial issues will demand safe handling. Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot relationship issues to be happy in personal life. Official challenges cause no trouble. Financially, you will have issues this week. But the health will be normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week The love affair may have minor issues in the form of egos and possessiveness. You must be a good listener. You should also avoid digging into the past while spending time with your lover, as this creates cracks in the love affair. Be a good listener. Avoid harsh words even while having disagreements. The first part of the week is good to even settle the issues with the ex-lover. Married natives must be careful not to have communication issues with the relatives of their spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week Be careful at team sessions. There will be hiccups in the form of targets and commitments. A senior may point out minor issues in a project and may blame you. This will create trouble in one's career. You should be ready to extend the working hours. There will also be opportunities to take up new responsibilities to prove one's mettle. Entrepreneurs can also confidently consider launching new ventures. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful with your goals.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week Minor financial issues may come up, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may earn from a freelancing option, while a few females can expect a hike in salary. Some natives will buy a new vehicle. You are also good at trying your luck in the stock market. Avoid lending a large amount to a friend or a sibling, as this will have issues in the future.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week Keep your lifestyle intact and balanced. Avoid junk food and a sedentary lifestyle. Do not bring office pressure to your home this week. You must also be careful to cut down on food that is rich in fat and oil. Some people will have pain in the bones, which will require medical attention. You may also have trouble related to breathing.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)