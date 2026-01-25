Weekly horoscope Taurus for January 25-31, 2026: Expect steady progress by this weekend

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Quiet Roots Strengthen Your Daily Practical Choices This week asks for steady care; slow planning brings clear results at home and work, building comfort, deeper trust, and calm daily rhythms and patience. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Focus on steady progress and practical choices. Simple plans for home and money reduce stress. Share tasks, set small goals, and keep gentle routines to feel more secure and ready for small new chances ahead. Make a simple list and celebrate each small win daily.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week Love grows through gentle attention and quiet acts. Show care by helping with small tasks and listening well. Say kind things and plan short moments together. If single, join calm social settings to meet steady people. Avoid rushing feelings; let trust grow slowly and kindly so bonds feel safe and real. Share thoughtful notes, give gentle gifts, plan calm family time, and perform small kindnesses that deepen trust, warm hearts, and build steady joy daily.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week At work, choose steady tasks and finish them well. Make small improvements to routines and tools that save time. Speak clearly about what you can do. Offer help where you can and ask for support when needed. Slow, steady steps will build respect and steady progress this week. Organize tasks, set clear small deadlines, ask for brief notes from coworkers, learn one new simple skill, and thank helpers to strengthen bonds this week with patience.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week Money looks stable if you budget carefully. Note small daily costs and cut one unneeded expense. Look for low-risk ways to save a little each week. Avoid large spending plans; instead plan a small, reasonable treat that fits your budget to stay cheerful and steady. Make a small plan to save weekly, check bills for errors, ask a friend for one cost-saving tip, postpone large purchases, and keep a small emergency fund. Cancel extra subscriptions.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week Health benefits from calm routines. Sleep on time and keep meals regular. Gentle exercise like walking or light yoga helps digestion and mood. Take brief breaks from screens and practice simple breathing when you feel tense. Rest and routine will keep energy steady and bright. Take morning walk; sip warm water. ﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)