Weekly Horoscope Taurus for March 29-April 4, 2026: An auspicious time to a call on the marriage

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not compromise on morals Taurus Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for splendid moments in the love affair and ensure you meet the expectations at work this week. Handle money with care. Health will have complications.

Troubleshoot love-related problems with a positive attitude. Your professional commitment will help you tackle challenges at work. Both wealth and health will demand attention.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week Your commitment in the relationship will be questioned this week. This may upset you. Be a patient listener. You should not make decisions in a love affair in a hurry. Some love affairs will demand more personal space. You must also be ready to settle issues with the ex-lover, which will bring back happiness in your life. The second part of the week is good to take a call on the marriage. Those who are travelling must connect with the lover over the call.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week You must focus more on the performance. Despite the hiccups in the first part of the week, you will clear all tasks meeting the deadlines. Avoid controversies at the workplace this week. Some professionals, especially those handling technical tasks, will take up new responsibilities. Bankers, marketing persons, business developers, architects, and academicians may switch jobs this week. The second part of the week is crucial for those who have interviews to attend. Students waiting for admission in foreign universities will have positive news.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week Minor financial issues may come up. However, the daily life will be unaffected. You will have funds to repay the dues. However, it is good to avoid large investments in speculative business. Some females will buy jewelry, while seniors may consider dividing the wealth among children. You may also buy electronic appliances and even a vehicle. Businessmen may have minor issues in the partnerships that will impact the expansion decisions.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week Your health will develop complications this week. There will be trouble associated with breathing. Females may complain about migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing. The natives with cardiac issues must be careful not to develop complications. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco, and also focus on the diet. Seniors may also slip on a wet floor.

Taurus Sign Attributes Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)