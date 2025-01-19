Weekly Horoscope Taurus, January 19-25, 2025 predicts marriage on the cards

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let gossips impact your life this week Taurus Weekly Horoscope January 19 to 25, 2025: You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Be cool in love life and share happy moments. Your attitude helps in resolving all major issues at work. Maintain a balanced financial & health schedule.

Spend more time with the partner and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Settle the disagreements of the past. Expect new responsibilities at work. You are good in terms of both wealth and health.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments or unpleasant conversations as these can have a serious impact on the love affair. You must be careful to maintain the chemistry. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Single Libras may come across someone interesting in the first part of the week. Some love affairs will also turn into marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial at team meetings and you may confidently put forward an idea that will also augment your profile. Do not give up the tasks even at tough times and you may also require maintaining a harmonious relationship with the seniors. Some additional responsibilities will come up this week. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. Some male natives who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the expenditure. The inflow of wealth may not be as good par you expected. Some legal issues will be settled and the verdict will be in your favor, bringing in assets or wealth. You need to be careful while making online transactions, especially with strangers. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues. You may also consider buying a new house or a vehicle.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there. You need to be careful while driving or riding a two-wheeler as there can be minor accidents. Ensure you maintain a balanced lifestyle and consume more vegetables. Give up food items rich in fat and oil. Take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you while traveling.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

