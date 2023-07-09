Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 09 -15, 2023 predicts fun and adventure this week

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you always handle pressure with a smile

This week, your romantic life is filled with fun and adventure. Professional success will be backed by good health. But financial troubles will be there.

Relish the charming moments of the relationship this week. Handle every professional pressure with confidence. Minor financial troubles will disturb the week but your health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your life will be packed with love this week. Have happy moments ahead. Spend more time together and even plan a vacation where you will cherish romantic moments. Your relationship will be accepted by the parents. Plan to introduce the love to the family. You may also consider marriage which will bring more happiness to life. This week is also auspicious for married females to conceive.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be there in life. You will don new hats at the office and your discipline and commitment will receive rewards. The management will observe your potential and you need to satisfy their trust in you. If you are keen to switch jobs, wait till the second half of the week. Businessmen will find new partners this week which will benefit from additional funding and business expansions.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Handle finance with care. There can be minor issues related to money. Some investments may not give in expected results as your financial plans may suffer a minor dent. However, things will be back on the back by the next week. Avoid large-scale investments. Businessmen will receive funds from partnerships that will benefit from trade expansions. However, do not spend a large amount on luxury.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good throughout the week. No major illness will disturb you. Ensure your digestion is fine and there is no body ache. Some Taurus natives will have oral health issues that could be resolved sooner. Avoid taking too much stress as it may lead to frequent headaches and sinus problems. You should also be careful about your diet this week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON