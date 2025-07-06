Weekly Horoscope Taurus, July 6-12, 2025: No hiccups in love this week

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, ensure happiness through open communication Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship. Take up new tasks at work that will prove the diligence. No major financial issues will come up. Health is normal. Taurus Weekly Horoscope: Take up new responsibilities at work this week.

Proper communication helps you troubleshoot love-related issues. Take up new responsibilities at work this week. No major health issues will hurt you.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

No major hiccup will come up and you both should spend more time together. Avoid delving into the past that may hurt the lover. You should be a good listener and ensure you also consider the emotions of the lover. Some females will be successful in sharing their feelings with the crush and there will also be support from parents to take a call on marriage. You both may also spend time on a vacation to know each other.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. You should come up with innovative suggestions at team sessions. Some professionals will travel abroad for job purposes. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will come in and you are good at making smart investment decisions. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations. The second part of the week is good to help a needy relative and even to donate money to charity. You may also consider settling a financial issue with a sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

There will be respiratory issues and you should be careful while venturing out into dusty areas. Some females will also have migraine or gynecological issues and children will develop a viral fever that will require medical attention. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. You should also be careful while boarding a bus or train in the first part of the week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

