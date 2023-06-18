Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 18-24, 2023 predicts favourable star alignment

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, taurus, you are a person of integrity

Enjoy a romantic week where your love life will be fabulous. Official success will be there and prosperity will add value. No medical issue will trouble you.

You may propose or will receive a proposal this week. This is a good week in terms of both love and profession. While businessmen can launch new business ideas, financial stability will also be there. Your health will be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

This week is richly packed with romance and it is natural for you to fall in love. Female Taurus natives can expect more than one proposal and surprisingly you may get one from someone whom you know as a friend or coworker or a classmate. You may also resolve the issues in the past relationship to reach back to the ex-lover which means you are again in the old relationship. The second half of the week is perfect to introduce your lover to the seniors at home. Married Taurus natives can also consider extending the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You may travel this week for official purposes and new responsibilities will keep you busy throughout the week. Avoid controversies and focus on the job which will help you professionally grow. Students may need to put in extra effort to clear examinations. Some Professionals may be subject to personal insult but do not get demoralized. Businessmen can consider this week as auspicious to launch ventures and expand their business to foreign destinations.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good this week. You’ll witness prosperity but ensure you don’t spend a big amount on shopping. Put a cap on the expense as you need to save for a rainy day. The money horoscope for the week suggests not splurging in real estate and speculative investments, as the odds of monetary losses are probably probable. However, you may renovate the house or buy a vehicle. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week and ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your medical condition may be normal but some Taurus natives may develop heart or kidney-related ailments in the second half of the week. Beware of even allergies that may cause issues for children. Those who are suffering from hypertension should also be extra careful.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

