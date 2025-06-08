Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 8-14, 2025 predicts fortune for entrepreneurs

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, never give up in life The romantic life will be productive, and you may also prefer new assignments that may appear challenging. Minor medical issues may also come up this week. Taurus Weekly Horoscope, June 8-14, 2025: Minor medical issues may also come up this week.(Freepik)

Catch up with bright romantic moments. While you are good in terms of job and finance, minor medical issues may trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will see minor hiccups in the first part of the week, and it is crucial that you have proper communication with your partner over this. Some relationships will demand the intervention of parents, while a few love affairs will also have trouble over the interference of a third person, including a friend. Lovers who are keen to take the relationship to the next level need to wait till the second part of the week for their parents to approve the affair.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

There will be opportunities to prove the professional mettle this week. Some tasks will seem challenging, but you will accomplish them without compromising on the quality. Your attitude will be crucial while handling clients, and you should also be ready to give up your egos while working in a team. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may benefit your business. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and you are good at making crucial financial decisions in the second part of the week. There can be minor issues related to the payment of loans, but they won’t seriously impact the routine life. You may consider investing in the stock market, and there will also be good returns from previous investments. Businessmen will be successful in receiving the pending amount from foreign locations.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Some minor medical issues may be there, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may also develop digestion issues, and it is good to avoid foods from outside. It is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Sleeplessness, pain in joints, and vision-related problems will also trouble you. Pregnant females must also avoid riding a two-wheeler this week.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)