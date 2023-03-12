Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 12-18, 2023: New love blooming

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This week may bring some ups and downs for Taurus natives. Daily astrological prediction says your love life is expected to be excellent as you may have a strong connection with your partner or even meet someone new. However, your professional life may not be as fulfilling as it could be. Despite that, your financial stability looks good, with opportunities for growth and stability. Things are expected to go smoothly on the family front with no major conflicts or issues. Although your health may not be at its peak, it will not impede your day-to-day activities. For those who love to travel, this week may bring good news. Whether it be a short road trip or a pilgrimage, you can expect an enjoyable and refreshing experience. Property matters also look positive, with the potential to buy, sell, or rent new space. Poor performance and difficulties in preparing for exams could cause concern. Nevertheless, relationships in both personal and professional life can provide support during this time of struggle.

Taurus Finance This Week

You may receive unexpected money, like a bonus or a tax refund, which can help you pay off debts or save for future goals. Consider talking to a financial advisor to plan for a more secure future.

Taurus Family This Week

Relationships with your loved ones are strong and harmonious. Plan a family outing to create cherished memories, or surprise your parents with a special gift. Maintaining strong family bonds is key to your overall well-being.

Taurus Career This Week

Expect to encounter difficulties at work, like missed deadlines or disagreements with colleagues. However, you have the skills and determination to overcome these obstacles. Focus on finding solutions and working with others to achieve common goals. Adopt a motivating attitude.

Taurus Health This Week

Pay attention to your physical and mental well-being, and make time for self-care activities like exercise, meditation, and getting enough sleep. Talk to a doctor or mental health professional if you feel tired or stressed more than usual.

Taurus Love Life This Week

This week, Taurus natives' love life takes centre stage. Romance is excellent, and you may feel more connected than ever to your partner. Enjoy special moments together, like candlelit dinners or a scenic hike. You may even plan to take a trip together to strengthen your bond.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

