Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 26-April 1, 2023 predicts good propperty deals

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This week, Tauris natives' profession is looking excellent with opportunities for appraisal and promotion. Weekly astrological prediction says, your family front is also very good with potential family gatherings and functions. Financially, you are in a fairly good state with a stable bank balance and good investment options. However, your health may not be at its best, and you may need to focus on eating nutritious food and exercising. On the romantic front, things may not be as smooth, but you can work on building better communication and opening up about your feelings. Your academic and other life aspects are excellent, with good preparation for exams and performance. Property matters are good, with a focus on renovation and buying or selling. Your travel aspect is fairly good, with the opportunity to try different cuisines and explore new places. Financially, you need to be careful with your monetary affairs and keep a check on your wealth management. Consider taking a pilgrimage or educational tour for personal growth.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for March 25-April 1, 2023: This week, Tauris natives' profession is looking excellent with opportunities for appraisal and promotion.(shutterstock)

Taurus Finance This Week

It's an excellent time for finance as you will see an increase in your bank balance. You can also consider making investments, opening new bank accounts and looking at wealth management options. Keep an eye on tax savings and online transactions.

Taurus Family This Week

This week is a good time for families as you focus on family gatherings and picnics. Take care of the health of elders and guide the younger ones. Consider resolving conflicts and maintaining open communication. Marriage proposals and engagements may also be on the horizon for Tauris natives.

Taurus Career This Week

You may see an appraisal, promotion or transfer. Focus on work management, creative ideas and appreciation from colleagues. Freelancers may also see an increase in workload. Transfer order will be most favourable.

Taurus Health This Week

It is a good time for health as you can focus on exercise, yoga and eating a balanced diet. Consider trying different superfoods and supplements and increasing your protein intake. Take care of your mental well-being and stress levels.

Taurus Love Life This Week

This week is a great time for romance with a focus on open communication and planning special moments. Whether it be a date night or a spa day for couples, focus on maintaining trust and loyalty in your relationship. Arranged and online dating can also lead to positive outcomes.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

