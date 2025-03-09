Weekly Horoscope Taurus, March 9-15, 2025 predicts health at your side

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for positive opportunities Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life.

Recognize the potential to excel in your career and consider safe options to settle the relationship issues. Both wealth and health will also be at your side.

Be diplomatic in the relationship to eschew troubles. Despite the professional challenges, you will succeed in building your career. You may prefer safe investment options and no serious health issue will also trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful while you spend time with your lover this week. A few relationships will see issues associated with egos and it is crucial you handle them with a mature attitude. Avoid being rude to the lover and ensure you pamper the partner to be cool and happy. Your commitment to the love affair will be tested this week and you may also fail to impress the lover while traveling long distances. The second part of the week is good to talk to the parents regarding marriage.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success will be there. You will be invited to special sessions with clients and this demands innovative suggestions that will help you augment the profile. Overcome work-related stress through open communication with team members. Your commitment at the workplace will have many takers. Have a plan B whenever you appear for a team meeting. Some professionals will travel this week while your decision-making power will be tested. Businessmen may be curious about new ventures and some traders will also move to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

There will be no shortage of money and this will help you make crucial financial decisions including investments in the stock market. Some females will launch a new business this week. You may also consider investing in the stock market as the results will be positive. Females looking for a vacation abroad can book the tickets and make hotel reservations.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your general health will be good this week. The first half of the week is good for surgery and you may also recover from ailments. Some children may have a viral fever, sore throat, or skin-related diseases but they won’t be serious. There can be high mental pressure due to professional or personal problems. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)