Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts smart investments

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around

Have a happy love life free from chaos. Professional success will reflect in your financial status and you may plan smart money investments for a better future.

Handle romantic issues with a mature attitude. Resolve troubles in the love life amicably. You may professionally perform great and your health will be good today. Your financial status will also be strong.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

A productive week in terms of romance waits ahead. Consider spending more time together. Do not get into arguments and also avoid hurling abuses. You may lose your temper which can put the relationship into severe danger. Instead, shower affection and ensure you get it back. Do not give ears to gossip in romance and this can mentally impact you. Be positive while handling tough situations in your love life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You will see promotions and appraisals this week. Some Taurus natives will make their way to move abroad for jobs. You may consider quitting the job for a new one with a better package. Businessmen may expand their business to foreign locations. You may venture into different areas of trade as profits are assured. Those entrepreneurs who are keen to launch new ventures can pick the second half of the week to reap good returns.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Have a good time in terms of wealth. As wealth will flow in from multiple sources, you are good at making crucial money-related decisions. Consider making long-term investments in share, stock, and speculative business. Businessmen would receive additional funds through partnerships and may expand their business to new locations. Some Taurus natives will also repay the loan. Those who are keen to travel abroad will also find the funds for a family vacation.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your health is good this week. However, ensure you are extremely careful while taking part in adventurous activities including biking, underwater activities, and paragliding. While you need to switch to a healthy menu, please avoid aerated drinks and extreme intake of sugar. A thorough medical checkup is good for health.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON