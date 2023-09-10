Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 10-16, 2023 predicts a fabulous week ahead

Taurus – 20th April to 20th May

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, you decide your destiny

Smooth love life is the highlight of the week. Handle professional issues carefully. There will be prosperity this week and health will also be positive.

The love relationship is fabulous and you need to make the best of it. A busy office schedule demands more focus on the job and your professionalism will win accolades. You may make crucial financial decisions this and no serious ailment would disturb you.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be fabulous this week. Despite minor friction in the relationship, nothing devastating will happen. Ensure you fix every problem and back the partner in every endeavour. Talk openly about your troubles and this is the only way you can settle things down. Those who are single will find an attractive person before the weekend. And you can confidently propose as second half of the week is good for that.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Handle professional challenges with confidence. Minor troubles in the office work will need to be addressed. Some professionals will have tough deadlines and this should not be a reason for non-performance. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plan as the week is good for that. Those who appear for interviews must work hard to get positive results. Some job seekers will get an offer from abroad and this should not be missed.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will be there this week. You should also take the initiative to resolve an old money dispute involving your sibling. Some Taurus natives will buy a property or a vehicle in the first half of the week. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be good this week and no serious medical issues will disturb you. Those who have issues associated with sleep need to consult a doctor. Pregnant female Taurus natives must be cautious while riding a two-wheeler. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

