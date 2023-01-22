Weekly Horoscope Virgo, 22-28 January 2023: Tips to boost your work life

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Family life is likely to bring Virgo natives joy this week. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you'll be able to help existing relationships find peace with the way you treat loved ones. Keep your emotions under control, and you'll have the upper hand. You could keep your attention on developing new projects and alliances in order to fortify your economic standing. If you want to succeed, you should value your connections highly. Cherish your elders, treat others with respect, and do what you can to aid those in need. Spend time doing things you enjoy or have always wanted to do now that you have the time to do so. You should stay put because going anywhere might be counterproductive. When students put in a lot of time and effort, they sometimes see positive results on tests for which they have been preparing. Taking care of yourself now includes things like eating healthily and participating in self-care activities.

Virgo Finance This Week

This week is likely to be fruitful for Virgos, who work in the fields of commerce and the arts. Some people can make a nice living if they work hard. You can also meet up with old friends and talk about your latest investment strategies.

Virgo Family This Week

You can look forward to the company of loved ones and organise a low-key get-together with them. The health of your ancestors will improve, and you may spend time with them. This will deepen your comprehension and win their backing.

Virgo Career This Week

Don't lose your cool if you have a disagreement with your boss or a coworker. You'll receive helpful feedback and advice if you're respectful to your seniors. Moreover, it could give you a much-needed boost in your professional life.

Virgo Health This Week

If you suffer from anxiety, it's best to avoid situations that could bring on anxiety. Take care of both your physical and mental health by following these simple guidelines. If you're feeling tired, try some outdoor exercise like cycling or even just a stroll through the park.

Virgo Love Life This Week

If you feel like there's a lack of joy in your personal life, it's up to you to make a change. Keep calm, show some guts, and get out there to rekindle stale romantic connections. Singles can be attracted to the partner their parents have chosen for them.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

