Weekly Horoscope Virgo, 25-31 December 2022: Increase in pay very soon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgo natives' chances of improving their skills this week are higher because of the optimistic vibes in the air. Weekly Astrological Predictions says, you shouldn't squander a lucky week like this one. As a result of your hard work, you may receive praise from management and an increase in pay very soon. If your loved ones aren't on the same page as you about crucial issues, you may continue to feel anxious. But romantic connections are likely to flourish now. As a student, Virgos can expect a lot of good things to happen right now. Those Virgo students who are currently waiting for the results of a competitive examination can expect to do well. Be sure to surround yourself with reliable people if you need to do any sort of documentation work. This week, don't let anything get you confused. Virgo natives who travel for business or pleasure can look forward to significant benefits. Get out of the house and mingle with people.

Virgo Finance Weekly

A Virgo businessperson's growth and income can be improved by pursuing new partnerships. Gains can be maximized through careful stock market investing. Any new investments you make should be approached with extreme caution.

Virgo Family Weekly

Virgo natives should exercise caution around family members. This week, loved ones can be a bit picky. Try to put yourself in their shoes and actively listen to their feelings. If there is a rift in the family, you need to take the initiative to fix things.

Virgo Career Weekly

You couldn't have picked a better time to start looking for a new job, Virgos. Subordinates will back you up, and superiors may help you out, in the workplace. The more you get out there and talk to people, the better your chances of success may be.

Virgo Health Weekly

If you're feeling overwhelmed, slow down a bit, but don't pass up any chances to get outside. Results may be seen rapidly if you have been relatively consistent with your diet and exercise.

Virgo Love Life Weekly

Attending a party with other singles can be a great way to meet potential dates for Virgo natives. In addition, a fresh infusion of vitality into your personal life is likely to rekindle the passion in your romantic relationships.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

