Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 30- May 6, 2023 predicts a new love interest

Reflect this week to uncover valuable changes in your health and well-being.

This week is set to be a very influential time for Virgos. Major events in your life will cause you to reassess the way you think, helping you break out of stagnant ruts and jump into new and exciting experiences.

Spend some time reflecting on yourself, then act with self-assurance in any areas of your life you can find improvement in. For singles, the start of this week is perfect for developing new romantic connections and reconnecting with past loves.

Tagline: This week, break through stagnancy and reconnect with yourself and your world!

Virgo Love Horoscope:

For single Virgos, the start of this week is all about embracing fresh energy, especially when it comes to finding love. Now is the perfect time to strike up conversations with interesting strangers, as well as nurture any connections that were formed recently. Re-engaging with past relationships is also possible; trust your intuition and listen to your heart in deciding how you want to progress.

Virgo Career Horoscope:

This is an important week for assessing and readjusting your professional goals. It is essential that you reflect on what you have achieved so far and consider if there are any changes that need to be made. Do not hesitate to take a step back and reassess, or if you’re feeling daring, try taking a few steps forward! Many chances of success may come up; make sure to be on the lookout and jump on any opportunity you are passionate about.

Virgo Money Horoscope:

Although some costs may crop up throughout this week, there are still ways to save money. All Virgos should spend the start of this week carefully scrutinizing any and all spending. Make sure that all necessary expenses are taken care of, then prioritize and control anything else.

Virgo Health Horoscope:

With an increased focus on self-reflection this week, Virgos should use this opportunity to re-assess their health. While the beginning of the week may require some sacrifices for extra rest and nutrition, these changes will result in tremendous boosts to both your physical and mental well-being.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

