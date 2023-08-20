Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 20-24, 2023 predicts financial issues may arise

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, overcome hurdles to score the best in life

Stay away from love issues to be happy in a relationship this week. A professionally successful week is waiting ahead. Minor financial issues too exist.

Be careful to resolve every love-related problem for a happy week. Despite the official challenges, you will be professionally successful. Financial problems need you to be careful about spending. Health is s good this week.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be great this week. Some Virgos will meet up with the ex-flame and resolve all old problems to reignite the past relationship. However, married female Virgos should stay away from this as their marital life will be compromised. Stay happy in your love life by spending more time together. Always value the partner and provide proper space to the lover in the romantic life. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Update your knowledge as you’ll receive new job calls which also promise good packages. Some Virgos will be successful in relocating abroad for job reasons. Handle career-related problems with maturity. There can be minor problems within the team over certain aspects of the project and you need to take the initiative to settle it down. Be a firm believer of karma and you will see professional success this week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success follows you this week. This will make changes in the lifestyle. You will be in a condition to invest in multiple options including stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Virgos who are into business will find funds from promoters, making the business run smoothly. You will be able to buy a vehicle in the middle of the week while the first half of the week is also good to buy a new house.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Be positive in attitude and this will reflect in your health. Some seniors will develop body aches or pain in joints in the first half of the week. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the week. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON