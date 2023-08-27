Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 27- September 2, 2023 predicts a time to shine!

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, virgo's Perfect Planetary Alignment: It's Your Time to Shine!

This week, Virgo will be basking in a celestial glow as planets align to help achieve success in all areas of life. While there may be some challenges along the way, Virgo's precision and organization skills will be a valuable asset.

Virgo's attention to detail and meticulousness will be key in achieving success this week. Whether it's in their personal or professional life, Virgos should embrace their analytical side and lean into their practical nature. With a planetary alignment that is highly conducive to productivity, Virgos should use this time to set ambitious goals and develop clear plans to achieve them.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of love, Virgo should approach their relationships with patience and understanding. Communication will be crucial, and Virgos should take care to express their feelings in a clear and thoughtful way. Those who are single may find themselves feeling more open to the idea of a committed relationship, but should take time to evaluate their true desires before diving in.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, Virgos should put their organizational skills to the test. There will be plenty of opportunities to take on new projects and responsibilities, but it will be important for Virgos to stay on top of their tasks and manage their time effectively. Collaboration and teamwork will be key to success, so Virgos should strive to maintain open lines of communication with their colleagues.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial opportunities may present themselves to Virgo this week, but it will be important for them to approach any investments or purchases with caution. Virgos should evaluate each opportunity thoroughly before making any major financial decisions. Though there may be some risks involved, the potential rewards could be substantial.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

Virgo should prioritize their health and well-being this week, especially when it comes to managing stress levels. Taking time to practice self-care and engage in activities that bring joy will be crucial to maintaining balance. Virgos should also pay close attention to any physical symptoms and address them promptly to prevent larger health issues from arising.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

