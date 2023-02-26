Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 26- 4 March 2023: Plan your finances wisely

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, the professional front seems to grow for Virgos. Chances for success may come knocking on your door. Those who work for the government will probably do well. Your domestic front may remain vibrant. As your kids plan a surprise for you, your house is likely to be a hive of activity. You must keep an eye on your health, though. Aches and pains in the joints can become a worry. If you spend too much money, it could upset your domestic budget. You need to spend wisely if you want to save for emergencies. If you let other people get involved in your personal matters, it could put a strain on your relationship. If the weather is bad, you might have to cancel your trip. Make the right plans before you leave, Virgos. Buying or selling property can be profitable if you hire a smart real estate agent. Students have the potential to do amazing things in school.

Virgo Finance This Week

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgos, your money situation looks bad. You might find it hard to find a good balance between your rising costs and your flat income. A second way to make money is likely to bring in extra funds that can be used in an emergency.

Virgo Family This Week

Virgo will bask in the attention and love of their near and dear ones. In your spare time, you could engage in a favourite pastime. You might feel better physically and mentally after spending time outdoors with loved ones.

Virgo Career This Week

This week could be a good one for Virgos in their careers. You may find that luck is on your side and that you get the promotion you deserve. The likelihood is high that you will satisfactorily complete any additional responsibilities that are placed on your plate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health This Week

Virgos are susceptible to burnout if they are overworked. Avoiding care for your mental and physical health can have disastrous effects. If you want a healthy body and a clear head, you need to learn how to unwind and relax.

Virgo Love Life This Week

If you're a Virgo and you're extremely dedicated to your career, it may come at the expense of your personal life. They could be irritable, which would disrupt your otherwise peaceful relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON