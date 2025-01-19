Weekly Horoscope Virgo, January 19-25, 2025 predicts job switch

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you excel in team playing Resolve the crisis in your love life and utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Financial prosperity exists but you must not overspend. Virgo Weekly Horoscope January 19 to 25, 2025: Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion and the week is good for it.

Let the tremors lie down in the relationship. Professional success exists this week. Both health and wealth will also give good moments.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let tremors go out of control. While you spend more time together, be patient listeners and do not get into unpleasant topics. Egos need to be kept outside the relationship. You will come across someone special in the second half of the day at the marketplace, restaurant, train, or a family gathering. Fortunate Virgos may also meet back the ex-lover and resolve all old issues to patch up. Married females may also go the family way.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad. Do not indulge in office politics as it can impact productivity. Some professionals will succeed at the negotiation table with clients which will help the company in earning good revenue. This is also a good time for candidates appearing for competitive examinations. Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion and the week is good for it.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. A financial dispute within the family will be settled while Virgos can also donate wealth to charity. Some Virgos will try their fortune in the stock market which will bring in good returns. This week is also good for buying a car.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

This week is good for surgery you may schedule the date. Those who have high blood pressure or diabetes need to be careful about their diet. Stay away from stress and the chances of mental anguish are high. Carry a positive attitude and stay in the company of people with positive energy. You may attend a gym or yoga session to keep your emotions in control.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)