Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 8-14, 2025 predicts financial success soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 08, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. The second part of the week is good in terms of wealth.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you desire change

Have a productive love life where all past issues are settled. Take up new responsibilities in your career to be successful. Financial success also exists.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: While you are positive in terms of wealth, minor health issues exist. (Freepik)
Virgo Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: While you are positive in terms of wealth, minor health issues exist. (Freepik)

Spend time with the lover, and you are also expected to meet all professional responsibilities. While you are positive in terms of wealth, minor health issues exist. 

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week 

If you are dating someone for a long time, you may consider taking the relationship to the next level. There will be occasions where you may lose your temper, and the attitude of your lover can also be a reason. However, it is crucial to handle this crisis with a diplomatic attitude. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week 

Ensure you are committed to the new assignments. Show the willingness to work even overtime, which may bring in good results during appraisal discussions. There will be IT and animation projects that will require rework, as the clients may not be happy.  Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show the willingness to take up risky tasks. Artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

The second part of the week is good in terms of wealth. You will win a legal case, and you may also consider business investments. Traders will see funds coming in as the week progresses. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or invest in property. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone as you may have a tough time getting it back. 

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week 

Minor health issues will be there, and you are expected to handle them carefully.  Some children will develop cuts while playing. Those who have cardiac or liver-related issues will require medical attention.  It is good to have control over the diet. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. You should also be ready to give up oil and sugar. 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 8-14, 2025 predicts financial success soon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On