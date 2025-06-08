Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 8-14, 2025 predicts financial success soon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you desire change Have a productive love life where all past issues are settled. Take up new responsibilities in your career to be successful. Financial success also exists. Virgo Weekly Horoscope from June 8 to 14, 2025: While you are positive in terms of wealth, minor health issues exist. (Freepik)

Spend time with the lover, and you are also expected to meet all professional responsibilities. While you are positive in terms of wealth, minor health issues exist.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

If you are dating someone for a long time, you may consider taking the relationship to the next level. There will be occasions where you may lose your temper, and the attitude of your lover can also be a reason. However, it is crucial to handle this crisis with a diplomatic attitude. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you are committed to the new assignments. Show the willingness to work even overtime, which may bring in good results during appraisal discussions. There will be IT and animation projects that will require rework, as the clients may not be happy. Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show the willingness to take up risky tasks. Artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

The second part of the week is good in terms of wealth. You will win a legal case, and you may also consider business investments. Traders will see funds coming in as the week progresses. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or invest in property. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone as you may have a tough time getting it back.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there, and you are expected to handle them carefully. Some children will develop cuts while playing. Those who have cardiac or liver-related issues will require medical attention. It is good to have control over the diet. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. You should also be ready to give up oil and sugar.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)