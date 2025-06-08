Weekly Horoscope Virgo, June 8-14, 2025 predicts financial success soon
Virgo Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. The second part of the week is good in terms of wealth.
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you desire change
Have a productive love life where all past issues are settled. Take up new responsibilities in your career to be successful. Financial success also exists.
Spend time with the lover, and you are also expected to meet all professional responsibilities. While you are positive in terms of wealth, minor health issues exist.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
If you are dating someone for a long time, you may consider taking the relationship to the next level. There will be occasions where you may lose your temper, and the attitude of your lover can also be a reason. However, it is crucial to handle this crisis with a diplomatic attitude. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Ensure you are committed to the new assignments. Show the willingness to work even overtime, which may bring in good results during appraisal discussions. There will be IT and animation projects that will require rework, as the clients may not be happy. Some foreign projects will knock on the door and always show the willingness to take up risky tasks. Artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
The second part of the week is good in terms of wealth. You will win a legal case, and you may also consider business investments. Traders will see funds coming in as the week progresses. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or invest in property. However, do not lend a big amount to anyone as you may have a tough time getting it back.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues will be there, and you are expected to handle them carefully. Some children will develop cuts while playing. Those who have cardiac or liver-related issues will require medical attention. It is good to have control over the diet. Have more fiber and skip both tobacco and alcohol. You should also be ready to give up oil and sugar.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
