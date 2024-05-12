 Weekly Horoscope Virgo , May 12-18,2024 predicts unexpected outcomes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Virgo , May 12-18,2024 predicts unexpected outcomes

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 12, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for May 12-18,2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week promises Virgos a chance to introspect and adjust their sails to better winds.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, a week of self-reflection, potential new opportunities for Virgos.

A week of self-reflection, potential new opportunities, and reevaluation of priorities for Virgos. This week promises Virgos a chance to introspect and adjust their sails to better winds. While changes might seem daunting initially, they come bearing gifts of growth and improved relations. Your usual detail-oriented nature will come in handy as you navigate through this period of transition. Keeping an open mind and maintaining balance will be key.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 12-18, 2024: Keeping an open mind and maintaining balance will be key.
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 12-18, 2024: Keeping an open mind and maintaining balance will be key.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

The stars align to bring a refreshing energy into your love life. Whether you're single or in a relationship, this week encourages you to communicate your feelings and desires more openly. For couples, this might mean tackling a longstanding issue to clear the air. Singles could find themselves drawn to someone who challenges their usual type. Embrace vulnerability and honesty for deeper connections.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

Career-wise, this week is about showcasing your adaptability. A project or task may take an unexpected turn, requiring a swift reassessment of strategies. Your attention to detail will be your biggest asset, helping you navigate through. It’s also an auspicious time for networking, as new connections made now could lead to beneficial opportunities in the future. Keep your eyes open and be ready to step out of your comfort zone.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial prudence comes to the forefront this week. Unexpected expenses may arise, prompting a review of your budget and savings plans. It's an excellent time to assess your financial goals and possibly consult a financial advisor for guidance. However, don’t let stress take over; with careful planning, you’ll find a way to balance your accounts and still set aside something for future endeavors.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

This week focuses on mental and physical rejuvenation. You might feel more compelled to start a new exercise routine or diet plan. Listen to your body’s needs and take rest when necessary. It's also a perfect time to explore stress-relief activities like meditation or yoga, which can help in maintaining a calm and focused mind amidst any chaos around you. Prioritize self-care to keep your energy levels optimal

Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

 

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

