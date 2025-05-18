Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, May 18-24, 2025 predicts success in examinations

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 18, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Some Virgos will also clear the examinations to move abroad.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says,  Do not let emotions decide things

Shower love throughout the week. Stay energetic at the workplace. Overcome the financial challenges through proper planning. Your health is also good. 

Virgo Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Overcome the financial challenges through proper planning.(Freepik)
Virgo Weekly Horoscope from May 18-24, 2025: Overcome the financial challenges through proper planning.(Freepik)

The romantic relationship will be stronger this week and your professional life will be successful. Opt for safe monetary investment options. No major health issue will hurt you this week.  

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week 

Do not let emotions go freehand as this can lead to trouble. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and expect surprises in the relationship. Continue supporting the lover in all personal and professional endeavors. The second part of the week is also good for females to respond to a proposal. Married females may develop minor ego-related issues within the family and the spouse can help you settle this. You should also expect minor issues over the interference of a relative or friend in the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week 

Minor challenges will be there at work and it is crucial you make the right decisions. Some professionals, especially those who are into IT, healthcare, finance, sales, and civil engineering may relocate abroad for job purposes. This week is good to switch the job and you can confidently put down the paper and update the resume on a job portal. Students will also succeed in clearing examinations. Your business will see long-term profits. Some Virgos will also clear the examinations to move abroad.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may be there but you are good to invest in real estate or buy electronic appliances. You will also be required to spend an amount for legal purposes. Some natives will succeed in clearing all pending dues but there will also be issues related to wealth within the family. Businessmen will find good sources to invest but study the market and ensure you are making the right decision. 

 

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week 

Though the general health is good, you should be careful about heart and liver-related ailments. Minor medical complications may happen and it is good to consult a doctor. Children may develop viral fever and there can also be issues related to bones and vision. Females should also be careful about gynecological issues in the first part of the week. 

 

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
