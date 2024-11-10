Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts academic progress soon

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for opportunities this week Stay happy in the love affair and utilize the professional opportunities to prove your mettle. Both health and wealth will also be in good condition this week. Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Financial success follows you this week.

Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood and also plan to take the love affair to the next level. You are good at your job and this will help you climb the steps to success. Make smart financial decisions and enjoy good health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful when you into arguments in your love life. While you need to spend more time in love, it is also crucial to avoid unpleasant conversations. You may be more accommodative in life. Talk openly about your troubles and this is the only way you can settle things down. You may meet someone interesting while traveling or at an event. As the stars of romance are stronger, do not hesitate to express the feeling and get a positive response.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your discipline at work and this will have serious results. Your rapport with clients will be helpful in achieving the goals. Be cool even in tense hours at the office and this will help you give the best results. IT professionals may have to rework some tasks and bankers should pay more attention while making the final calculation. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will be successful and those who are into the trade of electronics, automobiles, crockery, computer appliances, and furniture will see good returns.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success follows you this week. This will make changes in the lifestyle. You will be in a condition to invest in multiple options including stock, trade, and speculative business. You are good to donate money to charity and also to contribute to a celebration within the family including a marriage. You may also plan a vacation abroad as your financial status permits that.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issues will be there. However, it is good to avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Ensure you start the day with exercise and also follow a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. It is good to do a complete body check this week. Those who have surgery scheduled for this week can go ahead with the plan.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)