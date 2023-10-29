Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 advices to avoid office romance

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Integrity is a part of your attribute

Keep your lover happy by showering affection and care. Your sincerity will play a major role in the workplace and your financial status will also be intact.

There will be a strong romantic bond with the partner. Handle crucial tasks to gain a significant role in the organization. A stable financial life along with good health promises a great week ahead.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not annoy the lover this week. Some minor frictions may pop up in the relationship and if left checked, this may get complicated. Troubleshoot the issues by sitting together and having a good talk. Be patient while having discussions. You may get hooked up in an office romance and this sounds good in novels and movies but things can be complex in real life. For married people, the marital life will be in a deep mess. Avoid it.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

This week is highly productive for you. Be confident at team meetings and put forward your ideas without inhibition and there will be people to back them. The management will recognize your potential and this will benefit your career. Businessmen can consider expanding their business or starting new partnerships. However, always keep your eyes open. Some students eyeing foreign universities will hear good news before the week comes to an end.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will trouble this week. Money will pour in from different sources. You may plan a celebration at home which will involve a decent amount. Consider safe and smart investments including stocks, shares, and speculative businesses. You may also spend money for personal happiness. Avoid arguments over wealth within the family. Fortunate Virgos will win a legal battle over property by the middle of the week.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Your health is in good shape this week. However, ensure you take care of minor infections that may impact your skin, eyes, or throat. Some children may develop viral fever in the first part of the week. Those who have heart-related problems must avoid heavy exercise and adventure sports. This is a good year to quit smoking that is harmful to your health.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON