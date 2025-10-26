Weekly Horoscope Virgo, October 26-November 1, 2025: An auspicious week for marriage

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos Overcome the relationship issues for a better future. Take up a new task at work and ensure you meet the deadlines. However, minor money issues exist this week. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Do not let egos impact the relationship. Your commitment at work should continue, and this will bring good outcomes. Both health and wealth will have minor issues this week.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the love affair creative and productive. This week is auspicious to take a call on marriage, and your parents will also be supportive. You need to be in touch with the lover even while traveling. Connect with the lover over the phone to express their emotions freely. Those who are single will find an attractive person before the weekend. And you can confidently propose, as the second half of the week is good for that.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

You may take up new responsibilities that will also pave the way for career growth. Some professionals will have a promotion or a hike in their salary. Some innovative ideas will be approved by the clients, and this will work in your favor. Females may expect a hike in salary, while businessmen can confidently launch a new business in the first part of the week. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues may be there. However, the routine life will be unaffected. You will resolve a property dispute within the family. The first half of the week is good for investing in the stock market and speculative business. You will see good returns. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts, and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Health can be an issue. There will be respiratory issues, and those who have cardiac ailments may develop complications. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a train or bus. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff. Pregnant females must be cautious while riding a two-wheeler. Some children will also have cuts while playing, but there is nothing to worry about.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)