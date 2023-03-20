Aries: This week, you may feel a bit of tension in your romantic relationships. You may find yourself getting easily agitated with your partner, but try to communicate your feelings calmly and clearly to avoid any misunderstandings. Towards the end of the week, you may feel a renewed sense of commitment. If you're in a long-term relationship, you may find yourself wanting to take things to the next level or deepen your connection with your partner.

Let's read your weekly Love Horoscope for 20-26 March, 2023.(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: For those in a committed relationship, this week may bring a renewed sense of passion and intimacy. You may find that you and your partner are more in sync than usual, and that you're able to communicate with each other more effectively. This can lead to a deeper level of understanding. If single, you may find that you're feeling more confident and outgoing than usual, which can make it easier to strike up conversations with strangers.

Gemini: This week, you may feel like your love life is going through a period of transformation. Whether you're single or in a relationship, it's important to embrace the changes that are coming and approach them with an open mind and heart. If you're single, you may meet someone new who is unlike anyone you've ever dated before. They may challenge your beliefs and perspectives, but in a good way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer: This is a good time to review and work on any issues that have been troubling your relationship and to focus on building a stronger, more fulfilling partnership. Towards the end of the week, you may need to be more patient and understanding with your partner. They may be going through a difficult time or dealing with stress, and it's important to be there for them and show your support.

Leo: This week may be a bit challenging for matters of the heart. You may find that your romantic feelings are a bit muted or you may be struggling to express them. You may also be feeling more introverted and introspective than usual. It's also a good time to reflect on how you see yourself in the context of your relationship. If you're single, take a break from dating apps and focus on self-care and reflection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo: If you're in a relationship, this week may bring up some past wounds that need to be addressed. Don't be afraid to have difficult conversations with your partner, as doing so will ultimately bring you closer together. Remember to listen to their perspective as well. If you're single, joining a group or club that interests you can lead to meeting like-minded individuals who could turn into a potential love interest.

Libra: You may feel a bit uncertain about your love life this week. There can be some confusion or re-evaluation of your romantic partnerships. However, this is an excellent time to reflect on what you truly want in a relationship and to let go of any unhealthy patterns or behaviours. If you're committed, misunderstandings could arise, but it's essential to remember to approach any conflicts with kindness and empathy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scorpio: This week, you may find that your love life takes a back seat as other areas of your life demand your attention. This could be frustrating, but it's important to remember that sometimes we need to focus on other things in order to make progress in our relationships. If you're in a committed relationship, your partner may not be as receptive as you'd like them to be. For singles, there could be some unexpected opportunities for romance.

Sagittarius: If you're in a committed relationship, make sure you take some time to connect with your partner. Even if it's just a quick phone call or text message, showing your partner that you're thinking of them can go a long way in maintaining your bond. If you're single, this week may not bring any new romantic prospects, but don't worry – your time will come. In the meantime, focus on pursuing your passions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn: This week is all about embracing your individuality and taking risks when it comes to matters of the heart. You may find yourself drawn to explore new and unconventional ways of expressing your affection. You will feel adventurous and eager to break free from the norm. If single, you may find that others are drawn to your unique energy and perspective, making it a great time to meet new people.

Aquarius: This is a great week to focus on your romantic relationships and strengthen the connections that matter most to you. Trust your instincts and follow your heart. If you are feeling insecure in your current relationship, take some time to reflect on your own needs and desires. Don't be afraid to speak up and advocate for yourself, but also be willing to listen to your partner's perspective and work towards finding common ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pisces: This week may bring some intense emotions and deep insights in your love life. You might feel drawn to someone who has a strong spiritual or intellectual connection with you. If you're committed, you might consider taking a romantic trip or spending quality time together doing something you both enjoy. If single, you may feel a desire to focus on your spiritual growth, which could attract someone who shares similar interests.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779