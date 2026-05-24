Weekly Love Horoscope for May 24-30, 2026: The stars brings positive energies for these zodiac signs

Love feels warmer, appreciated, and emotionally validating this week. Someone may finally show you the effort or attention you have quietly been craving. Confidence becomes attractive right now. The right connection will never make you beg to feel seen.
Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz bracelet and Citrine pendant for confidence and attraction.
Romantic energy feels soft, emotional, and affectionate this week. A confession, emotional conversation, or sweet gesture may shift your heart positively. Stay open to romance, but avoid idealizing people too quickly.
Crystal Combination: Moonstone pendant and Rose Quartz heart stone for romance and emotional healing.
Past love energy may return strongly this week. Memories, old emotions, or someone from the past could resurface unexpectedly. Not every return is meant for reunion—some are meant for closure. Protect your heart from romanticizing the past.
Crystal Combination: Rhodonite bracelet and Moonstone pendant for healing and closure.
Love asks you to stop ignoring emotional truths this week. Your mind feels clearer, and boundaries become necessary. Love should not cost your peace. Honest communication protects your emotional balance now.
Crystal Combination: Lapis Lazuli pendant and Black Tourmaline bracelet for clarity and protection.
A powerful emotional realization may shift your love life this week. This is a strong period for emotional honesty, second chances, or finally releasing relationships that no longer align with your peace. Truth creates freedom.
Crystal Combination: Labradorite pendant and Amethyst bracelet for clarity and healing.
Love may feel emotionally distant or heavy this week. Loneliness or emotional insecurity may become stronger if you isolate yourself emotionally. Support exists, even if your heart struggles to trust it right now.
Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz bracelet and Pink Opal pendant for comfort and healing.
Overthinking may affect your love life strongly this week. Fear or emotional doubt could make situations feel heavier than they truly are. Not every fearful thought reflects reality. Your heart deserves peace too.
Crystal Combination: Amethyst bracelet and Smoky Quartz stone for calmness and grounding.
Love energy feels curious but unpredictable this week. Messages, sudden conversations, or emotional truths may appear unexpectedly. Stay observant and avoid reacting impulsively. Someone may reveal more through actions than words.
Crystal Combination: Labradorite pendant and Moonstone bracelet for intuition and clarity.
Your energy feels magnetic, confident, and emotionally powerful this week. Attraction surrounds you naturally right now. This is a strong period for taking initiative in love instead of waiting for reassurance.
Crystal Combination: Carnelian bracelet and Rose Quartz pendant for passion and attraction.
Kishori Sud
(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More