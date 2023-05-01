Weekly Numerology Predictions from 1st to 7th May, 2023

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says the mind will be pleased with the meaningfulness of some planned efforts. On one hand, there will be a feeling of small troubles in the family, but on the other hand, with the support of loved ones, you will be able to face every situation. Will be focused on the timely fulfillment of domestic responsibilities along with being busy in the workplace. Will try to solve the stalled tasks this week. New desires will awaken in the mind. This week you may be concerned about the accumulation of material comforts. There will be a lot of busyness for government employees. The mind will be troubled by the ill health of someone in the family. The fear of economic imbalance due to expenditure more than income will trouble the mind. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 1st to 7th May, 2023.(shutterstock)

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week try to forget the past and live in the present. Forget the old things and give positive direction to life. Everything will be normal this week. Expenditure is possible in fulfilling domestic obligations. There can be chances of profit in employment this week. Take some care in eating and drinking this week. The mind may get confused in taking an important decision. Will establish supremacy over the opponents on the strength of high relations. Spiritual feelings can affect your mind this week. Time can be good for the students. Be careful while traveling this week.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be new challenges in life amidst struggle and a lack of spiritual practice. The mind will be focused on new tasks but an unsteady mind will be unable to concentrate firmly on any one task. This illusory life is full of happiness and sorrow. Religious functions are expected to take place in the family this week. Good feelings will bring success. You can take advantage of intellectual ability in the workplace. Avoid negligence in any kind of legal matter this week. Difficulties are possible in the journey undertaken for some important purpose. This week, your proximity to people of bad and sycophant nature can be harmful to you. You are getting the unique support of luck very strongly. So take advantage.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says hustle and haste are your biggest shortcoming, due to which you often keep on incurring losses. So rectify it. Make relations sweet by correcting old mistakes. Do not be negligent towards moral duties.Hard work can be intense this week for the meaningfulness of any important work. This week, favorable conditions in the workplace can make the mind happy, and there can be busyness related to social concerns. There can be an improvement in talent in employment. This week, there can be a feeling of dissatisfaction in the mind due to not getting the desired success in the areas of effort. There can be a time of slight upheaval for politicians.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says busyness will increase in some new works. Keep your distance from people of sycophantic nature. It is necessary to be aware of moral duties for inner satisfaction. Interest in creative and social work may increase this week.. Suddenly some good news will make the mind happy.This week, due to obstruction in some important work, the mind can be worried and intensity can increase in old relationships, but avoid abuse and profanity. Beware of the activism of opponents in the workplace, your serious nature reduces emotional exchange in relationships. Will get emotional affection from a life partner.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says along with being talented, if you become a little expressive then success will come soon. Will be popular by executing an important plan. Efforts made in education-competition will be fruitful. Old touching incidents can affect the mind. Some sudden gains are possible for politicians. Difficulties in life will end soon. Problems are possible due to the behavior of a colleague or officer on the job.Your mind may be focused on the spiritual realm this week. Trouble is possible this week due to the behavior of a colleague or officer on the job and emotional expectations in close relationships will be painful.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says some new situations will reveal the talent. Some odd situations in the workplace can become an obstacle this week. The mind is inspired by many types of desires and will be focused to make them come true. Social work will increase prestige. Pay attention to your spouse's health this week. You may be worried about some important responsibilities this week. Will move towards progress through action. You may try to implement new plans with enthusiasm. Due to not getting the opinion of family members this week, the mind can become depressed. Estimates of the future will be effective on the mind. Difficulties are possible due to attraction in opposite-sex relationships. There is a sum of expenditure in the family, leave laziness.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says you may try to implement new plans with enthusiasm. The mind will be worried due to excessive expenditure and lack of proper devotion to fulfilling responsibilities. Any work blocked for a long time will be solved. Pay attention to the health of the love partner. Some strange desires can affect the mind. It's a busy time for government employees. You may have to travel for your livelihood. The domestic environment can be pleasant this week. Expenditure is possible in material comforts. Some important family obligations can be fulfilled. It is possible to have a rift with a colleague on the job this week. Don't take any decision on impulse. The focused mind will be disturbed in love affairs.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week the mind will be ready to face the toughest problems with full enthusiasm. If you stop criticizing others, then you can get the full support of your relatives. Students should not be negligent in education. Focus on partner's health this week. The mind will be worried about the responsibilities related to children. Take informed decisions in important areas. Control sensitivity and anger this week. The job environment can be unpleasant for government employees. Good opportunities for profit this week can give happiness to the mind. New schemes in the economic sector will be interesting.

