Weekly Numerology Predictions from 26th February to 3rd March, 2024

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, that people with number 1 can make some concrete decisions for good growth and the future. Time may be favorable in financial matters and there may be auspicious opportunities for an increase in wealth. Friendly love will remain strong in your love life and you will get many opportunities to gain universal acceptance this week. If you are having any dispute with your siblings, it will end this week and their advice will be very useful to you. Take full care of the health of your parents and invest only after taking the advice of an expert. At the end of the week, time will be favorable and some good news may also be received.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says for people with radix number 2, this week will gradually become favorable in financial matters. If you resolve love life matters through conversation, better results will emerge. Other legal matters may get complicated, due to which you may have to face problems. This week you can plan to visit a religious place with your parents. Talk about a family member's marriage may move forward this week. This week will remain normal with celebrations. There may be progress at the end of the week due to colleagues, hence no leeway can be given in taking any decision.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says there is a strong possibility of financial gain, investment, and profit from investment in financial matters this week for the people of Radix number 3. This week you will get many opportunities to increase your wealth, which will improve your financial condition. Talking about life, you can buy some property this week. You may have to rush to do some children's work. In love life, your love towards friends will become stronger and you will also get happiness. You may get good news from a family member. Gradually, better possibilities will emerge at the end of the week.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says people with the number 4 can buy a new car or house this week. Your relationships with your siblings may prove to be good and you may also start a new business together. This week is going to be normal for employed people. Can participate in school programs with a family member. This week you may turn your eyes and ears towards film films, especially those made this week. Students may have to work hard to achieve success in the field of education. The system of economic benefits gradually becomes stronger. There may be auspicious opportunities for happiness and prosperity at the end of the week..

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, that people with radix number 5 should move forward by keeping control and restraint on anger and behavior. Although everything is going to be auspicious in your love life, still you will be happy about something in your mind. You may get cheated by someone and it is important to focus on your project. Control your expenses this week otherwise the monthly budget may get spoiled. Those who are single can wait anyhow this week. It would be better if you try to keep your investments under your control. At the end of the week, you may feel sad due to some rumor.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, there are chances of financial gain for the participants associated with the number 6 and some new projects are bringing auspicious results for you. From an economic point of view, this is a favorable time for living, but keep control of your expenses. Because of a friend, many of your tasks will be completed this week and you will also plan to go out somewhere. Talking about family life, if there is any dispute going on in the family then it will end this week. However, you may get an opportunity to attend some functions. If you decide on your thinking at the end of the week, the time will be favorable in the future.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is going to be auspicious for financial matters for people with the number 7. Join the auspicious occasion of the arrival of money this week and also stay in touch with any government official. Principles of wealth growth for you, make decisions with some patience. If you are stuck in any legal dispute, you may get relief this week. Students preparing for government jobs may have to work hard this week. In love life, you may decide to go out somewhere with your friend. It will be better if you decide your intention at the end of the week.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, that romantic and partner love will be strong in the love life of people with number 8. This week will be favorable for employed people, meeting officials with employed people will result in a good performance, which will make your impression good. This week, due to luck being on the side of the natives, there are auspicious chances of financial gain. Single people may meet someone special this week. You may have to run around due to concerns about the health of an elder in the family. At the end of the week, friendly understanding with relatives will improve and the mind will also be happy.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, people with radix number 9 may get good news from a family member. This week, general partners can jointly purchase any property. From the economic point of view, this week is going to be favorable for life and there will be more increase in wealth. Related investments will bring auspicious results for you. It would be better if you take any important decision this week. Can attend any religious program with parents. If efforts are made to discuss various aspects of the pictures at the end of the week, better results will emerge.