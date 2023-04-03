Weekly Numerology Predictions from 3rd to 9th April, 2023

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says from the beginning of this week, there will be chances of great success in the fields of studies and teaching. If you are a participant in any competitive exam or sports field, then stars will give you great success. For the first time, there will be a feeling of closeness between them in personal relations. There will be trust between them this week. But again in the middle of the week, there will be a tension-like situation in the relationship. But in the economic sectors, the results will be according to the mind. Therefore, do not weaken the efforts made. So it will be good. There can be lethargy and pain in the body this week. Therefore, it will be beneficial to walk with caution at your level. Because this week due to increasing responsibilities in the respective fields, the order of regular routine will be weak. But in the last days of the week, you may have to go on a long and profitable journey and may also have to migrate to the areas of your livelihood.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, the exercise to enhance the decoration of residential premises and to make them modern and beautiful will continue. If you are in the mood to buy a new building or vehicle, then this week's stars will be leading toward favorable results. But some diseases and disorders are likely to arise in health. By the way, this week, there will be chances of fighting for rights and disputes in some matters among the relatives. In the middle part of this week, there will be chances of earning desired profits from related sources of income. Due to this, the mind will remain cheerful. There will be excellent opportunities in personal relations from the middle of this week. Due to this, the mind will be sad about them. So don't weaken the efforts. So it will be good. At the same time, there will be chances of achieving great success in competitive fields. However, somewhere in the middle of the week will have to go for travel and migration. But there will be profit in capital investment in the last days of this week. Will be engaged in thwarting the moves of the enemy side.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says from the first part of this week, the movement of stars will give great success in related work and business. It can excite. On the other hand, you will be able to take necessary decisions in due time regarding work plans related to work and business expansion among relatives. This week's stars will be those who will improve physical strength and give you the ability to complete the tasks in time. There will be an attachment in personal relationships. This week you can be busy finalizing the works of any religion and charity. But in the middle of the week, you will be able to purchase modern technology equipment and vehicles. However, there are chances of some weakness in health during this period. From the third part of this week, in the courtyard of married life, the noises of the children's side will increase the laughter and happiness.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, you will be able to complete many works related to capital investment and abroad. If you are about to operate industries, then this week's stars will be giving bilateral meetings to earn related raw materials. That means there will be opportunities to strengthen the business foundation. So don't weaken the efforts. So it will be good. Overall, there will be excellent results this week after some difficulties in the respective areas. By the way, there will be chances of some softness in health this week. Therefore, there will be a need to avoid consuming tamasic foods. But again in the middle of this week, the movement of the stars will give beautiful results. Harmony and love will develop among the relatives. This week you will have the qualities to beat close rivals. If there are weaknesses etc. in health, then there will be progress in removing them. But in the last days of this week, you will be successful in educational matters.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week's stars will be giving excellent progress in work and business. If there is any doubt about anything, then you can present any solid evidence regarding it before the concerned party. At the same time, there will be a need to clear the doubts emerging between the partner in personal relations. There will be a need to make them understand and hesitate to create an atmosphere of love and affection. Whereas, in the middle of the week, you will have to travel and travel. If you are ready to invest capital, there will be opportunities for desired growth in the respective fields. Will be able to buy some valuables this week. In the last days of the week, there will be golden opportunities to elevate work and business. During this, you will be able to complete many stalled works and help your near and dear ones.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week there will be opportunities to give a befitting reply to the opposing side. There will be a need to be more positive in love relationships to bring moments of love between the partner. Because this week will be a great opportunity to listen to them and address their grievances and complaints. In terms of health, there will not be many good results in the first part of this week. You will have to run around. However, during this time there will be opportunities to give a befitting reply to the enemy side. In money matters, there will be more expenditure from the first part of this week itself. But in the middle of the week, there will be opportunities to improve work and business. There will be chances of getting rid of the ongoing weakness in health. There will be moments of love for each other in married life. During this, you can go somewhere for a long and beneficial journey and stay.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, there will be chances of great success in the fields of education and writing. If you are going for an interview in any private and government sectors. So you will be successful. That means there will be some big success in the areas of livelihood. There will be opportunities for attachment among the relatives. There will be opportunities for love between them in love affairs. At the same time, you will be successful in completing the important tasks. Overall, this week's stars will make the standard of living pleasantly from the very beginning. Love relations can buy any desired item together with them. In the middle of the week, there will be expenditure on money matters. In the last days of this week, the stars of luck will remain high. If there are any diseases and disorders in health, then there will be chances of their going away. This means there will be mixed results this week. Very beautiful results will be given. But there can be some tension between the partner in a love relationship.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, there will be golden opportunities for taking up the post and grooming your career in desired institutions. If you are associated with any business, then definitely this week's stars will give growth in the respective fields. So don't weaken the efforts. This week there will be chances for promotion in related fields. On the other hand, for the successful operation of the schemes, there will be chances of awarding you by the concerned department. But there will be a period of some tension in personal relationships. Therefore, there will be a need to keep a distance from useless things. However, in the second half of the week, there will be opportunities for more growth in the economic sectors. If you are preparing for competitive fields or higher education, then this week's stars will give pleasant results. There will be desired progress in connecting the child side with matrimonial ties. But in the last days of the week, there will be great success in the areas of capital investment and abroad.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says will be ready to go for a trip to places of historical and religious importance this week. If you are playing an important role in the implementation of the schemes. So this week's stars will be giving happy results. As a result, there will be great success in the respective fields. Whether it is about political, diplomatic, economic, and social spheres or other areas related to production and sales, there will be continuous profit. A review meeting can be called between the concerned officers in the middle of this week. But this week's stars will remain somewhat weak in terms of health. So don't weaken your understanding. On the other hand, in the last days of the week, there will be desired results in love affairs. That is, this week's stars will be the ones to give the most beautiful moments in personal relationships. Overall, there will be chances of getting the desired results this week. So don't weaken the efforts. So it will be good.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact Shri Chirag Daruwalla:

Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 3rd to 9th April, 2022.(shutterstock)

Call / whatsapp on: +91 9825470377

Email: info@bejandaruwalla.com

Website Url: www.bejandaruwalla.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON