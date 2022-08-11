Weekly Panchang August 12-18'22: Transit, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, the festival of Janmashtami will be observed in India which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Apart from this, India will be celebrating its 76th Independence Day. Talking about planetary transits, Sun will be moving to Leo sign on August 17. With respect to auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying a vehicle this week as favourable timelines are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for purchasing or registering property

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is available on August 11 (10:38 AM to 04:07 AM, Aug 12) and August 12 (06:05 AM to 03:46 AM, Aug 13)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Saturn at 180-degree angle on August 14, Sunday, at 10:38 AM

Ketu transit Vishakha pada on August 16, Tuesday, at 5:55 AM

Sun enters Leo sign on August 17, Wednesday, at 7:37 AM

Mercury enters Uttara Phalguni nakshatra on August 18, Thursday, at 10:40 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Sanskrit Diwas (Friday, August 12): It is celebrated to mark the importance of Sanskrit language. Sanskrit Diwas is annually observed on the Shravana Purnima day. Various activities, seminar and workshops are organized on the day of Sanskrit Diwas to promote the Vedic language.

Kajari Teej (Sunday, August 14): It is celebrated on the third day of the Krishna Paksha during the lunar month of Bhadrapada. This comes after 15 days of Hariyali Teej. Kajari Teej is mainly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In some places, this festival is also known as Budhi Teej and Satodi Teej.

Nag Pancham (Tuesday, August 16): In Gujarat, Nag Pancham is observed on Krishna Paksha Panchami during Shravan month in Gujarati calendar. In Gujarati calendar, lunar month starts after Amavasya i.e. with no moon day. Hence as per Purnimanta calendar followed in north Indian states, Nag Pancham in Gujarat is observed during Bhadrapada month.

Krishna Janmashtami (Thursday, August 18): It is the birth anniversary of the Hindu God Krishna. Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 18. Devotees keep fast on this day and break it after Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami tithi. Individuals also follow certain rituals at midnight which involve sixteen steps that are part of the puja vidhi. It is one of the most important festivals for the people of India. The day has a lot of significance in holy places like Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna spent his childhood days.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 12: 10:48 AM to 12:23 PM

August 13: 09:14 AM to 10:48 AM

August 14: 05:05 PM to 06:40 PM

August 15: 07:39 AM to 09:14 AM

August 16: 03:30 PM to 05:05 PM

August 17: 12:22 PM to 01:56 PM

August 18: 01:56 PM to 03:30 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

