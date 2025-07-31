Weekly Panchang for August 1-7, 2025: Sun in Ashlesha, Festivals, Auspicious Muhuratas

This coming week in Panchanga is filled with positive planetary movements and sacred observances, setting a tone for spiritual upliftment. As Surya enters Ashlesha Nakshatra, intuition is enhanced; this is where the remarkable power of transmutation lies, offering opportunities for inner healing. During this period, the Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat will be observed, a highly meritorious Monday fast dedicated to Lord Shiva. Also occurring this week is Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, a sacred day when fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu blesses couples with children and promotes the well-being of their families. This week also offers auspicious muhuratas for purchasing a property and a vehicle, making it an ideal time for achieving significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for August 1-7, 2025.(Freepik)

Also Read Monthly Horoscope for August 2025: Here's how this month will flip the script for 5 zodiac signs

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 7, Thursday (05:46 AM to 02:01 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 7, Thursday (05:46 AM to 02:01 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on August 3, Sunday (09:42 AM to 05:44 AM, Aug 04), on August 4, Monday (05:44 AM to 09:12 AM) and on August 8, Friday (02:28 PM to 05:47 AM, Aug 09).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun (Surya) enters Ashlesha Nakshatra on August 3 (Sunday) at 04:16 AM

Sun (Surya) and Jupiter (Guru) at a close semi-sextile on August 4 (Monday) at 08:10 PM

Mercury (Budha) and Venus (Shukra) at a close semi-sextile on August 5 (Tuesday) at 02:36 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat (August 4, 2025, Monday): The fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat is the last Monday fast during the sacred month of Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast, offer bilva leaves, and chant the Shiva mantras. This vrat bestows the fulfilment of wishes, the joy of marriage, and divine blessings of prosperity.

The fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat is the last Monday fast during the sacred month of Shravan, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees fast, offer bilva leaves, and chant the Shiva mantras. This vrat bestows the fulfilment of wishes, the joy of marriage, and divine blessings of prosperity. Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat (August 5, 2025, Tuesday): During Shravan on Tuesdays, married women observe the fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat and worship Goddess Parvati, while they fast, pray, and perform rituals with lamps and flowers. This occasion strengthens married life and assures the well-being of families under the divine grace of the Goddess.

During Shravan on Tuesdays, married women observe the fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat and worship Goddess Parvati, while they fast, pray, and perform rituals with lamps and flowers. This occasion strengthens married life and assures the well-being of families under the divine grace of the Goddess. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi (August 5, 2025, Tuesday): Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is worshipped for worshipping Lord Vishnu and is very important for couples expecting a child. They observe this day by fasting, praying, and reciting Vishnu Sahasranama to bless the family with a baby and with happiness. Charitable acts are encouraged on this day for the benefit of devotion and divine protection.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is worshipped for worshipping Lord Vishnu and is very important for couples expecting a child. They observe this day by fasting, praying, and reciting Vishnu Sahasranama to bless the family with a baby and with happiness. Charitable acts are encouraged on this day for the benefit of devotion and divine protection. Damodara Dwadashi (August 5, 2025, Tuesday): Damodara-Vishnu is worshipped during the night for his love and humility, and the worship is conducted on the day after Ekadashi. On Dwadashi, the fast is broken with the offering of prayers and rituals. Special poojas are conducted to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu for liberation, peace, and the removal of sins concerning their past while glorifying his cosmic powers.

Damodara-Vishnu is worshipped during the night for his love and humility, and the worship is conducted on the day after Ekadashi. On Dwadashi, the fast is broken with the offering of prayers and rituals. Special poojas are conducted to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu for liberation, peace, and the removal of sins concerning their past while glorifying his cosmic powers. Budha Pradosh Vrat (August 6, 2025, Wednesday): Falling on a Wednesday during the Pradosh period, this Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. As part of this auspicious observance, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset and perform prayers and abhishekams during the evening. These observances provide good health, liberation from obstacles, and prosperity while pleasing Lord Shiva.

Falling on a Wednesday during the Pradosh period, this Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. As part of this auspicious observance, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset and perform prayers and abhishekams during the evening. These observances provide good health, liberation from obstacles, and prosperity while pleasing Lord Shiva. Varalakshmi Vrat (August 8, 2025, Friday): Before Shravana Purnima, Varalakshmi Vrat is observed on a Friday to please Goddess Lakshmi. Women keep fasts and conduct special pujas while tying sacred threads for her blessings for wealth, happiness, and family welfare. This Vrat is considered very auspicious, granting wealth and fulfilment of desires.

Before Shravana Purnima, Varalakshmi Vrat is observed on a Friday to please Goddess Lakshmi. Women keep fasts and conduct special pujas while tying sacred threads for her blessings for wealth, happiness, and family welfare. This Vrat is considered very auspicious, granting wealth and fulfilment of desires. Hayagriva Jayanti (August 8, 2025, Friday): Hayagriva Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Hayagriva, the horse-headed incarnation of Vishnu, worshipped as the god of wisdom and learning. He is worshipped with prayers and recitals of Vedic hymns, requesting knowledge, clarity, and protection. This day is auspicious for students and spiritual seekers alike.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 02: 09:05 AM to 10:46 AM

09:05 AM to 10:46 AM August 03: 05:30 PM to 07:11 PM

August 04: 07:25 AM to 09:06 AM

07:25 AM to 09:06 AM August 05: 03:48 PM to 05:29 PM

03:48 PM to 05:29 PM August 06: 12:27 PM to 02:07 PM

12:27 PM to 02:07 PM August 07: 02:07 PM to 03:47 PM

02:07 PM to 03:47 PM August 08: 10:47 AM to 12:27 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779