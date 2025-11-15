Weekly Panchang for November 15-21, 2025: Sun Transit Scorpio, Utpanna Ekadashi, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga is alight with transits and sacred ceremonies. The Sun enters Scorpio, tracking into Anuradha, making everything intense, transformational, and spiritually inclined. Venus enters Vishakha to foster harmony and creativity, while Mercury, crossing the ecliptic and entering Vishakha, emphasises clarity and communication. The Mars transit into Jyeshtha adds courage, strength, and endurance. A devout occasion in this regard is Utpanna Ekadashi, which is observed through fasts and prayers to Lord Vishnu for the destruction of sins and liberation. Vrishchika Sankranti will mark the sun's entry into Scorpio, symbolising renewal and inner strength. The month will close with Margashirsha Amavasya, an auspicious new moon day marked for the remembrance of ancestors and seeking blessings from the divine. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for November 15-21, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on November 16, Sunday (06:47 AM to 02:11 AM, Nov 17), on November 17, Monday (05:01 AM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18), on November 18, Tuesday (06:46 AM to 07:12 AM) and on November 21, Friday (10:44 AM to 01:56 PM).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on Saturday, November 15 (06:44 AM to 11:34 PM).

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 20, Thursday (06:48 AM to 06:49 AM, Nov 21) and on November 21, Friday (06:49 AM to 01:56 PM).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on Monday, November 17 (06:45 AM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun transits Scorpio on November 16 (Sunday)

Sun and Jupiter at 120-degree trine on November 17 (Monday)

Sun and Saturn at 120 degrees on November 17 (Monday)

Venus enters Vishakha Nakshatra on November 18 (Tuesday)

Mars enters Jyeshtha Nakshatra on November 19 (Wednesday)

Sun enters Anuradha Nakshatra on November 19 (Wednesday)

Mercury enters Vishakha Nakshatra on November 21 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Utpanna Ekadashi (November 15, Saturday): Utpanna Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is said to be the origin of Ekadashi fasting. Devotees observe fast, sing the names of Vishnu more, and perform rituals to be liberated from sins. Peace, prosperity, and return to higher consciousness are guaranteed if this vrat is observed equally, emphasising discipline and devotion, praying for eternal blessings from the Preserver.

Vrishchika Sankranti (November 16, Sunday): This marks the transition of the Sun into the Scorpio zodiac. The devotees take holy baths, perform acts of charity and donation, pray to God, and believe that the hurdles to prosperity are removed.

Mandala Pooja Begins (November 17, Monday): It marks the beginning of a 41-day pilgrimage season to Sabarimala in Kerala. Devotees honour Lord Ayyappa with deep penance, fasting, and strict discipline. The period symbolises purity, devotion, and self-control, preparing the pilgrim for the awe-inspiring, grand journey of spiritual transformation.

Soma Pradosh Vrat (November 17, Monday): Soma Pradosh, observed when Pradosh falls on Monday, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The devotees fast and worship during twilight hours with bilva leaves and prayer. These vows remove hindrances and grant peace, along with faith, in surrendering oneself to Shiva's grace and the power of devotion.

Masik Shivaratri (November 18, Tuesday): Masik Shivaratri is observed every month on the eve of Krishna Chaturdashi. People undergo fasting, chant mantras, and perform abhishek with water, milk, and bilav leaves. The vrat is believed to absolve all sins and bring peace, health, and liberation to the practitioner, involving disciplined action, meditation, and devotion to the eternal energy of Lord Shiva.

Darsha Amavasya (November 19, Wednesday): Darsha Amavasya is observed by rituals performed for ancestors. The devotees offer food and drink along with prayers to bless the departed souls. The rituals emphasise respect and thankfulness towards them, in conjunction with keeping the family bonded to nourish one another with blessings for prosperity and honour toward the cycle of life, wherein the ancestors play a guiding role.

Anvadhan (November 20, Thursday): Anvadhan is involved in the sacred yajna rituals where gratification is offered to the fire deity. Represents purifications, prosperity, and connectivity to the divine. Observance of Anvadhan involves deepening one's discipline, creed, and gratitude, reminding one of the eternal connection between cosmic forces and humanity through sacrifice and prayer.

Margashirsha Amavasya (November 20, Thursday): The Margashirsha days of the New Moon are marked by holy baths, charity, and pujas with special emphasis on remembering the departed souls and seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity. They emphasise purification, discipline, and spiritual reflection, thus constituting an auspicious time for inner renewal and connecting with the Divine.

Ishti (November 21, Friday): Ishti is a Vedic ritual wherein food-offering is made to the holy fire. It means purification, prosperity, and harmony with divine energies. Observing Ishti supports spiritual advancement, gratitude, and dharma, reminding devotees of the importance of sacrifice and discipline in maintaining balance between cosmic and human life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 15: 09:25 AM to 10:45 AM

November 16: 04:07 PM to 05:27 PM

November 17: 08:05 AM to 09:26 AM

November 18: 02:46 PM to 04:06 PM

November 19: 12:06 PM to 01:26 PM

November 20: 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM

November 21: 10:47 AM to 12:07 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

