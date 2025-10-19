Weekly Panchang for October 18-24, 2025: Diwali 2025, Jupiter Transit Cancer, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga of this week brings a potent mix of planetary movements and important festivals. Taking into account planetary movements, Jupiter will enter the sign of Cancer, considered its exalted sign, conferring wisdom, spiritual growth, and prosperity. The Sun moves into Swati Nakshatra, which highlights balance and clarity, while Mercury enters Scorpio, deepening thought and communication. With respect to festivals, Shani Trayodashi offers an opportunity to worship Saturn for karmic relief and discipline. The spiritual planes are filled with grand celebrations this week. Dhanteras and Lakshmi Puja invite wealth and abundance, whereas Narak Chaturdashi cleanses away negativity. Diwali, the festival of lights, brings happiness, harmony, and auspicious beginnings, whereas Govardhan Puja and Bhaiya Dooj commemorate worship and protection and brother-sister bonding. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for October 18-24, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

: There is no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on October 23, Thursday (04:51 AM to 06:28 AM, Oct 24) and on October 24, Friday (06:28 AM to 01:19 AM, Oct 25).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on October 23, Thursday (04:51 AM to 06:28 AM, Oct 24) and on October 24, Friday (06:28 AM to 01:19 AM, Oct 25). Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 23, Thursday (06:27 AM to 06:28 AM, Oct 24) and on October 24, Friday (06:28 AM to 06:28 AM, Oct 25).

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on October 23, Thursday (06:27 AM to 06:28 AM, Oct 24) and on October 24, Friday (06:28 AM to 06:28 AM, Oct 25). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on Friday, October 24 (06:28 AM to 01:19 AM, Oct 25).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter enters Cancer on October 18 (Saturday)

Sun and Saturn at a 150-degree angle on October 19 (Sunday)

Mercury and Mars at 0-degree conjunction on October 20 (Monday)

Sun enters Swati Nakshatra on October 24 (Friday)

Mercury enters Scorpio on October 24 (Friday)

Mercury and Jupiter at a deep trine on October 24 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shani Trayodashi (October 18, Saturday): Shani Trayodashi is a day dedicated to Lord Saturn. Observances on this day include the vela of devotees, lighting lamps, and the worship of Shani with sesame oil and black sesame seeds. The vrata removes karmic hindrance and rewards discipline, peace, and prosperity.

Shani Trayodashi is a day dedicated to Lord Saturn. Observances on this day include the vela of devotees, lighting lamps, and the worship of Shani with sesame oil and black sesame seeds. The vrata removes karmic hindrance and rewards discipline, peace, and prosperity. Dhanteras (October 18, Saturday): Dhanteras marks the formal beginning of Diwali celebrations. Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari for health and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth. Buying gold, silver, or utensils is considered auspicious. The day epitomises prosperity, good fortune, and well-being, serving as a reminder for families to value the good health of their kin and abundance, besides devotion to divine blessings.

Dhanteras marks the formal beginning of Diwali celebrations. Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari for health and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth. Buying gold, silver, or utensils is considered auspicious. The day epitomises prosperity, good fortune, and well-being, serving as a reminder for families to value the good health of their kin and abundance, besides devotion to divine blessings. Yama Deepam (October 18, Saturday): During Yama Deepam, lamps are lit facing the south as dusk approaches in honour of Lord Yama, the god of death. Devotees believe that by carrying out this ritual, they grant protection against premature deaths to their family members and assure longevity for them. Great emphasis is placed on alleviating fear, protection, and spiritual light to overcome the fear of death.

During Yama Deepam, lamps are lit facing the south as dusk approaches in honour of Lord Yama, the god of death. Devotees believe that by carrying out this ritual, they grant protection against premature deaths to their family members and assure longevity for them. Great emphasis is placed on alleviating fear, protection, and spiritual light to overcome the fear of death. Yama Panchaka Begins (October 18, Saturday): This day marks the beginning of Yama Panchaka, an observance lasting five days and dedicated to Lord Yama. Devotees engage in rites for their departed ancestors and seek their protection against untimely death. The observance shines a light on upholding dharma, remembering the ancestors, and practising spiritual consciousness in daily life.

This day marks the beginning of Yama Panchaka, an observance lasting five days and dedicated to Lord Yama. Devotees engage in rites for their departed ancestors and seek their protection against untimely death. The observance shines a light on upholding dharma, remembering the ancestors, and practising spiritual consciousness in daily life. Shani Pradosh Vrat (October 18, Saturday): The Shani Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday when Pradosh Kaal occurs. Devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to seek relief against Shani's adverse influence. The vrat blesses one with health, peace, and harmony. It symbolises devotion, penance, and the significance of discipline to overcome difficulties through divine grace.

The Shani Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday when Pradosh Kaal occurs. Devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to seek relief against Shani's adverse influence. The vrat blesses one with health, peace, and harmony. It symbolises devotion, penance, and the significance of discipline to overcome difficulties through divine grace. Kali Chaudas (October 19, Sunday): Kali Chaudas is dedicated to Goddess Kali, who is worshipped for protection from evil. Rituals for the dispelling of negativity and invocation of courage are performed on this day. In some cultures, these may include oil massages and cleansing baths. Thus, this day marks the purification of the spirit, the removal of all fears, and a triumph over dark energies.

Kali Chaudas is dedicated to Goddess Kali, who is worshipped for protection from evil. Rituals for the dispelling of negativity and invocation of courage are performed on this day. In some cultures, these may include oil massages and cleansing baths. Thus, this day marks the purification of the spirit, the removal of all fears, and a triumph over dark energies. Hanuman Puja (October 19, Sunday): Hanuman Puja is carried out for the honour of Lord Hanuman, who is the source of strength, courage, and protection. Following the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, devotees give offerings of sweets while seeking blessings for confronting hurdles. This act of worship on this day removes obstacles from the way, instils confidence, and motivates one to foster devotion, humility, and devoted service to the divine.

Hanuman Puja is carried out for the honour of Lord Hanuman, who is the source of strength, courage, and protection. Following the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, devotees give offerings of sweets while seeking blessings for confronting hurdles. This act of worship on this day removes obstacles from the way, instils confidence, and motivates one to foster devotion, humility, and devoted service to the divine. Masik Shivaratri (October 19, Sunday): Masik Shivaratri falls every month on Krishna Chaturdashi. Devotees keep fasts and worship Lord Shiva by offering bilva leaves, water, and chanting mantras. Observances of this vrata assure peace, spiritual development, and liberation. It focuses on meditation, devotion, and surrender to Lord Shiva's eternal and protective energy.

Masik Shivaratri falls every month on Krishna Chaturdashi. Devotees keep fasts and worship Lord Shiva by offering bilva leaves, water, and chanting mantras. Observances of this vrata assure peace, spiritual development, and liberation. It focuses on meditation, devotion, and surrender to Lord Shiva's eternal and protective energy. Lakshmi Puja (October 20, Monday): The Lakshmi Puja is the central Diwali ritual dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Cleaning and decorating of homes and businesses take place with the lighting of lamps. Devotees also pray and make offerings of sweets and flowers. It symbolises abundance and good fortune, while also welcoming the divine presence for wealth and peace.

The Lakshmi Puja is the central Diwali ritual dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Cleaning and decorating of homes and businesses take place with the lighting of lamps. Devotees also pray and make offerings of sweets and flowers. It symbolises abundance and good fortune, while also welcoming the divine presence for wealth and peace. Narak Chaturdashi (October 20, Monday): Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali is celebrated in remembrance of the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. Devotees take an early bath, light lamps, and offer prayers seeking protection from evil. This day represents the annihilation of darkness and ignorance, bestowing happiness, positivity, and blessings of health and longevity upon families.

Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali is celebrated in remembrance of the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. Devotees take an early bath, light lamps, and offer prayers seeking protection from evil. This day represents the annihilation of darkness and ignorance, bestowing happiness, positivity, and blessings of health and longevity upon families. Kedar Gauri Vrat (October 20, Monday): Kedar Gauri Vrat is observed for the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees believe that the vrat brings marital bliss, happiness, and spiritual progress. Fasting and ritualistic worship are performed with devotion and symbolise the union of the divine energies of the two deities. It emphasises purity, faith, and blessings that foster harmony and protection.

Kedar Gauri Vrat is observed for the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees believe that the vrat brings marital bliss, happiness, and spiritual progress. Fasting and ritualistic worship are performed with devotion and symbolise the union of the divine energies of the two deities. It emphasises purity, faith, and blessings that foster harmony and protection. Diwali (October 20, Monday): Diwali, celebrated as the festival of lights, symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Homes get decorated with lamps, rangoli, and various other festive decorations. Families worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha in hopes of prosperity and happiness. Diwali is also symbolic of auspicious beginnings, atonement, and radiant light, marking the transition from darkness to light.

Diwali, celebrated as the festival of lights, symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Homes get decorated with lamps, rangoli, and various other festive decorations. Families worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha in hopes of prosperity and happiness. Diwali is also symbolic of auspicious beginnings, atonement, and radiant light, marking the transition from darkness to light. Chopda Puja (October 20, Monday): Chopda Puja is celebrated by merchants during Diwali holidays. Devotees worship account books and tools of trade to gain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. It also marks the beginning of the new financial year in Gujarat. The emphasis of this rite is that of thankfulness and devotion to invoke divine grace for the success of one's livelihood.

Chopda Puja is celebrated by merchants during Diwali holidays. Devotees worship account books and tools of trade to gain the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. It also marks the beginning of the new financial year in Gujarat. The emphasis of this rite is that of thankfulness and devotion to invoke divine grace for the success of one's livelihood. Sharda Puja (October 20, Monday): Sharda Puja is the pious ritual of Goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped as Sharda Devi. Devotees seek her blessings through elaborate rituals for wisdom, learning, and creativity. During the puja, they offer their books, musical instruments, professional tools, and the like. The emphasis rests on knowledge, enlightenment, and devotion, ensuring, under the guidance of the goddess, the blessing of intellectual and spiritual growth.

Sharda Puja is the pious ritual of Goddess Saraswati, who is worshipped as Sharda Devi. Devotees seek her blessings through elaborate rituals for wisdom, learning, and creativity. During the puja, they offer their books, musical instruments, professional tools, and the like. The emphasis rests on knowledge, enlightenment, and devotion, ensuring, under the guidance of the goddess, the blessing of intellectual and spiritual growth. Kali Puja (October 20, Monday): Kali Puja is mainly celebrated in Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. Devotees worship Goddess Kali at midnight with offerings, mantras, and rituals to drive away negative energies. It signifies valour, protection, and spiritual might. It emphasises the goddess's role by killing evil and safeguarding her devotees.

Kali Puja is mainly celebrated in Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. Devotees worship Goddess Kali at midnight with offerings, mantras, and rituals to drive away negative energies. It signifies valour, protection, and spiritual might. It emphasises the goddess's role by killing evil and safeguarding her devotees. Kamala Jayanti (October 20, Monday): Kamala Jayanti is a special day that cherishes Goddess Kamala, an incarnation of Lakshmi in whom lies all spiritual and material prosperity. Special pujas are conducted on this day with the chanting of mantras and prayers for palatable wealth, fecundity, and well-being. The day accentuates abundance and divine grace, indicative of the synthesis between material success and spiritual elevation.

Kamala Jayanti is a special day that cherishes Goddess Kamala, an incarnation of Lakshmi in whom lies all spiritual and material prosperity. Special pujas are conducted on this day with the chanting of mantras and prayers for palatable wealth, fecundity, and well-being. The day accentuates abundance and divine grace, indicative of the synthesis between material success and spiritual elevation. Darsha Amavasya (October 21, Tuesday): Darsha Amavasya is observed on the new moon day, with ample ceremonies performed for the benefit of the ancestors. Devotees offer food, water, and prayers for the peace of departed souls. The day emphasises gratitude, remembrance, and harmony within the families, securing blessings and protection while honouring the cycle of life and ancestral guidance.

Darsha Amavasya is observed on the new moon day, with ample ceremonies performed for the benefit of the ancestors. Devotees offer food, water, and prayers for the peace of departed souls. The day emphasises gratitude, remembrance, and harmony within the families, securing blessings and protection while honouring the cycle of life and ancestral guidance. Kartika Amavasya (October 21, Tuesday): Kartika Amavasya is considered an important day for worshipping ancestors and gods. Devotees engage in charity, lighting lamps, and taking holy baths in rivers. It marks the end of Diwali celebrations. Observing this day brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual power, aligning oneself with the divine in a state of purification.

Kartika Amavasya is considered an important day for worshipping ancestors and gods. Devotees engage in charity, lighting lamps, and taking holy baths in rivers. It marks the end of Diwali celebrations. Observing this day brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual power, aligning oneself with the divine in a state of purification. Govardhan Puja (October 22, Wednesday): Govardhan Puja commemorates the day Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to shelter villagers from heavy rainfall. Devotees build symbolic Govardhan hills out of cow dung or food offerings. The day is a time for humility towards nature and expressing gratitude to Lord Krishna for protection and prosperity, and a nurturing relationship stitched between divinity and humanity.

Govardhan Puja commemorates the day Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to shelter villagers from heavy rainfall. Devotees build symbolic Govardhan hills out of cow dung or food offerings. The day is a time for humility towards nature and expressing gratitude to Lord Krishna for protection and prosperity, and a nurturing relationship stitched between divinity and humanity. Annakut (October 22, Wednesday): Annakut literally means "mountain of food," and denotes the celebration of offering a huge variety of dishes to Lord Krishna. The temples also feature impressive displays of food. It serves as an expression of gratitude toward nature's bounty and divine protection, fostering sentiments of devotion and prosperity within the community through the distribution of sacred food.

Annakut literally means "mountain of food," and denotes the celebration of offering a huge variety of dishes to Lord Krishna. The temples also feature impressive displays of food. It serves as an expression of gratitude toward nature's bounty and divine protection, fostering sentiments of devotion and prosperity within the community through the distribution of sacred food. Bali Pratipada (October 22, Wednesday): Bali Pratipada carries on the remembrance of King Bali and his devotion. Devotees perform rituals welcoming his blessings for prosperity. This day speaks about generosity, devotion, and humility. It also evidences the triumph of divine order over ego. Families celebrate through prayers and rituals to receive blessings for abundance and righteousness.

Bali Pratipada carries on the remembrance of King Bali and his devotion. Devotees perform rituals welcoming his blessings for prosperity. This day speaks about generosity, devotion, and humility. It also evidences the triumph of divine order over ego. Families celebrate through prayers and rituals to receive blessings for abundance and righteousness. Dyuta Krida (October 22, Wednesday): Dyuta Krida is said to commemorate the divine dice game of Lord Krishna with Radha and the gopis. On this day, devotees indulge in symbolic dice-playing and thus signify joy, devotion, and surrender. The ritual speaks about unpredictability in life, divine playfulness, and the importance of faith in God's will.

Dyuta Krida is said to commemorate the divine dice game of Lord Krishna with Radha and the gopis. On this day, devotees indulge in symbolic dice-playing and thus signify joy, devotion, and surrender. The ritual speaks about unpredictability in life, divine playfulness, and the importance of faith in God's will. Gujarati New Year (October 22, Wednesday): The day after Diwali is the day of the Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas. Families pay obeisance to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, start new ledgers, and exchange greetings. It stands for new beginnings, prosperity, and renewal. The festival gives a big nod to cultural pride, devotion, and the pursuit of joy for the ensuing year.

The day after Diwali is the day of the Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas. Families pay obeisance to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, start new ledgers, and exchange greetings. It stands for new beginnings, prosperity, and renewal. The festival gives a big nod to cultural pride, devotion, and the pursuit of joy for the ensuing year. Bhaiya Dooj (October 23, Thursday): Bhaiya Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform aarti, apply tilak, and pray for their brothers’ long life, while brothers give gifts in return. The festival strengthens familial bonds, symbolising love, protection, and blessings. It is a cherished tradition that honours sibling relationships.

Bhaiya Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform aarti, apply tilak, and pray for their brothers’ long life, while brothers give gifts in return. The festival strengthens familial bonds, symbolising love, protection, and blessings. It is a cherished tradition that honours sibling relationships. Yama Dwitiya (October 23, Thursday): Yama Dwitiya is observed to honour the bond between Yama and his sister Yamuna. Sisters invite brothers to share meals and perform rituals to ensure their long life. The observance symbolises love, protection, and blessings within families, emphasising the value of sibling affection and divine harmony.

Yama Dwitiya is observed to honour the bond between Yama and his sister Yamuna. Sisters invite brothers to share meals and perform rituals to ensure their long life. The observance symbolises love, protection, and blessings within families, emphasising the value of sibling affection and divine harmony. Chitragupta Puja (October 23, Thursday): Chitragupta Puja honours Chitragupta, the divine record-keeper of karma. Devotees, especially from writing and accounting communities, perform rituals for wisdom, clarity, and ethical living. The puja emphasises honesty, accountability, and balance in life. It is believed to bring prosperity and success in professions linked to writing and accounts.

Chitragupta Puja honours Chitragupta, the divine record-keeper of karma. Devotees, especially from writing and accounting communities, perform rituals for wisdom, clarity, and ethical living. The puja emphasises honesty, accountability, and balance in life. It is believed to bring prosperity and success in professions linked to writing and accounts. Chandra Darshana (October 23, Thursday): Chandra Darshana marks the first sighting of the moon after Amavasya. Devotees offer water, rice, and prayers to the moon, seeking peace, prosperity, and mental balance. The ritual emphasises renewal, clarity, and divine grace, reminding devotees of the moon's influence on emotions and spiritual well-being.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 18: 09:15 AM to 10:40 AM

October 19: 04:22 PM to 05:47 PM

October 20: 07:50 AM to 09:15 AM

07:50 AM to 09:15 AM October 21: 02:55 PM to 04:20 PM

02:55 PM to 04:20 PM October 22: 12:05 PM to 01:30 PM

12:05 PM to 01:30 PM October 23: 01:30 PM to 02:54 PM

01:30 PM to 02:54 PM October 24: 10:41 AM to 12:05 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, based solely on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

