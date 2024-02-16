Weekly Panchang from February 16 - 22, 2024: Festivals, Mercury Transit in Aquarius, Auspicious Muhuratas

The coming week brings some important astrological occurrences and revered observances. Mercury, the planet of intellect and communication, shall ingress into the fixed air sign of Aquarius, prompting more progressive thinking and facilitation of social connections. However, a contentious planetary war shall unfold between romantic Venus and martial Mars, potentially inflaming passions and provoking conflicts. Auspicious muhurta is also available this week pertaining to marriage, griha pravesh, and vehicle and property purchases. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on February 17, 2024, Saturday (08:46 AM to 01:44 PM).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on February 19, 2024, Monday (06:57 AM to 10:33 AM).

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 22, 2024, Thursday (04:43 PM to 06:53 AM, Feb 23).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on February 18, 2024, Sunday (08:15 AM to 06:57 AM, Feb 19), on February 19, 2024, Monday (06:57 AM to 10:33 AM), on February 21, 2024, Wednesday (11:27 AM to 06:54 AM, Feb 22) and on February 22, 2024, Thursday (06:54 AM to 01:21 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Dhanishtha Nakshatra on February 16 (Friday) at 08:33 AM

Mars enters Shravana Nakshatra on February 18 (Sunday) at 10:38 PM

Mercury enters the Aquarius sign on February 20 (Tuesday) at 06:07 AM

Sun enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra on February 20 (Tuesday) at 06:21 AM

Venus enters Shravana Nakshatra on February 20 (Tuesday) at 07:04 AM

Venus and Mars Planetary War on February 20 (Tuesday) at 11:08 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ratha Saptami (February 16, Friday): Held on Saptami (the seventh day) of the bright half of the Hindu month Magha, it heralds the coming of spring. Devotees bathe ritually, offer prayers, and perform puja to seek blessings for health and good fortune.

Bhishma Ashtami (February 16, Friday): Bhishma Ashtami, celebrated mainly by Hindus, is an observance to glorify the illustrious character Bhishma from the Mahabharata. It is on the Ashtami day (eighth day) of the waxing moon in the Magha month. Practitioners execute rites, pray, and quote scriptures to obey Bhishma's unwavering devotion and sacrifice.

Narmada Jayanti (February 16, Friday): Narmada Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the sacred Narmada River, the lifeline of Indian culture. The festival holds a special significance for the Hindus, organised with the fulfilment of rituals, prayers and cultural activities along the river bends. Pilgrims bow to express the thought of the river's purity, powers, and life-preserving capability with spiritual enlightenment and eco-service.

Rohini Vrat (February 18, Sunday): Rohini Vrat, a Hindu fasting ritual, is meant to celebrate the birthday of the wife of Lord Krishna, Rohini. Much to the devotees' delight, they strictly observe fasting from dawn to dusk, praising and singing hymns to Lord Krishna. This festival embodies worship, purity, and spiritual awakening, reviving the awareness of the divine and discipline.

Jaya Ekadashi (February 20, Tuesday): Jaya Ekadashi, an important Hindu festival, falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Krishna Paksha (darker half of the moon) in the month of Magha according to the Hindu Calander. People fast, pray, perform rituals, and seek blessings as a spiritual upliftment to cleanse their past sins, thereby developing devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Bhishma Dwadashi (February 20, Tuesday): Bhishma Dwadashi is a Hindu festival celebrated for the sacrifice of Bhishma Pitamah in the Mahabharata. On this day, the worshippers adore his devotion and righteousness by fasting and performing rituals.

Pradosh Vrat (February 21, Wednesday): Pradosh Vrat is celebrated to honour Shiva and Parvati. It occurs on the 13th day from the full moon and the new moon. The faithful fast and undertake rites from sunset till sunrise (twilight) for the blessings of health, wealth and easy living, free from difficulties in life.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 16: 11:11 AM to 12:35 PM

February 17: 09:47 AM to 11:11 AM

February 18: 04:49 PM to 06:13 PM

February 19: 08:21 AM to 09:46 AM

February 20: 03:25 PM to 04:50 PM

February 21: 12:35 PM to 02:00 PM

February 22: 02:00 PM to 03:25 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

