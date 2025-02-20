Weekly Panchang from February 21-27, 2025: Maha Shivratri, Phalguna Amavasya, Auspicious Muhuratas

There are some important developments this week. This week heralds the Dwapara Yuga, a period of change and upheaval within time and space in creation. Maha Shivaratri, the auspicious occasion honouring the Lord Shiva, will also be celebrated this week. Further, we will also observe the Phalguna Amavasya, the new moon of the Phalguna month – a time for new beginnings, cleansing, and self-reflection. Talking of the zodiac, Rahu transiting into the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra would set an interesting backdrop for spiritual growth, transformation, and deep inner work. Meanwhile, Mercury will commence its transit into the psyche-pulling waters of Pisces, urging one to operate through intuition, compassion, and creativity. This week also offers auspicious muhurta for marriage and property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on February 21, Friday (11:59 AM to 03:54 PM), on February 23, Sunday (01:55 PM to 06:43 PM), and on February 25, Tuesday (08:15 AM to 06:31 PM).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on February 21, Friday (11:59 AM to 03:54 PM), on February 23, Sunday (01:55 PM to 06:43 PM), and on February 25, Tuesday (08:15 AM to 06:31 PM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 21, Friday (06:54 AM to 03:54 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on February 21, Friday (06:54 AM to 03:54 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on February 21, Friday (06:54 AM to 11:57 AM) and on February 26, Wednesday (06:49 AM to 11:08 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Jupiter in a deep trine on February 21 (Friday) at 01:41 AM

Mercury enters Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on February 22 (Saturday) at 09:53 AM

Mercury and Mars at a deep trine on February 23 (Sunday) at 10:26 PM

Rahu enters Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on February 24 (Monday) at 10:56 PM

Mercury and Saturn close conjunction on February 25 (Tuesday) at 05:30 PM

Mercury transits Pisces on February 27 (Thursday) at 11:46 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Janaki Jayanti (February 21, Friday): Goddess Sita, the devoted wife of Lord Rama, receives veneration through Janaki Jayanti, which honours her birth as a symbol of virtue and devotion. Devotees observe Krishna Ashtami in Phalguna to honour Goddess Sita through Ramayana reading, prayer, and fasting. The day represents the power of women combined with patience and absolute faith in dharma.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

February 21: 11:10 AM to 12:35 PM

11:10 AM to 12:35 PM February 22: 09:44 AM to 11:09 AM

09:44 AM to 11:09 AM February 23: 04:51 PM to 06:17 PM

04:51 PM to 06:17 PM February 24: 08:17 AM to 09:43 AM

February 25: 03:26 PM to 04:52 PM

03:26 PM to 04:52 PM February 26: 12:34 PM to 02:00 PM

12:34 PM to 02:00 PM February 27: 02:00 PM to 03:27 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

