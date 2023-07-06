Weekly Panchang from July 7-13, 2023: Sawan Somvar 2023, Venus’ transit to Leo, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week will bring forth a blend of celestial transitions and auspicious observances. As we enter the month of Shravan in the Hindu calendar, devotees will celebrate the sacred Sawan Somvar, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Additionally, we witness significant planetary movements as Venus gracefully enters Leo, infusing passion and creativity into our lives, while Mercury makes its way into Cancer, enhancing our communication and emotional intelligence. These celestial events set the stage for a week filled with spiritual devotion, artistic expression, and emotional depth. Additionally, this week offers auspicious muhurats for buying and selling of property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta for marriage is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta for griha pravesh is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for purchasing property this week is available only on July 7 (10:16 PM to 05:30 AM, Jul 08)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for purchasing a vehicle is available this week on July 7 (05:29 AM to 10:16 PM), July 9 (07:59 PM to 05:30 AM, Jul 10) and July 10 (05:30 AM to 06:43 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Leo on July 7, Friday, at 4:28 AM

Mercury enters Cancer sign on July 8, Saturday, at 12:19 PM

Mercury enters Pushya nakshatra on July 10, Monday, at 3:46 AM

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jupiter transits Bharani pada on July 10, Monday, at 7:04 PM

Mercury and Mars form a 30-degree angle on July 11, Tuesday, at 5:03 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Bhanu Saptami (Sunday, July 9): It is a Hindu festival celebrated in the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Ashadh. On this day, devotees worship the Sun God, Surya Dev, to seek his blessings for good health, wealth, and prosperity. The festival is also known as Ratha Saptami, as it is believed that on this day, the Sun God's chariot is pulled by seven horses. The chariot is said to represent the seven rays of the Sun.

It is a Hindu festival celebrated in the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Ashadh. On this day, devotees worship the Sun God, Surya Dev, to seek his blessings for good health, wealth, and prosperity. The festival is also known as Ratha Saptami, as it is believed that on this day, the Sun God's chariot is pulled by seven horses. The chariot is said to represent the seven rays of the Sun. Sawan Somvar (Monday, July 10) : Shravan is a very auspicious month in the Hindu calendar. It is believed to be the month of Lord Shiva, and many devotees observe a fast on Mondays during this month to seek his blessings. On Shravana Mondays, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. They then offer prayers to Lord Shiva and fast for the entire day. They also abstain from eating sour, salty, and pungent foods.

: Shravan is a very auspicious month in the Hindu calendar. It is believed to be the month of Lord Shiva, and many devotees observe a fast on Mondays during this month to seek his blessings. On Shravana Mondays, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. They then offer prayers to Lord Shiva and fast for the entire day. They also abstain from eating sour, salty, and pungent foods. Second Mangala Gauri vrata (Tuesday, July 11): It is a Hindu fast that married women observe to seek Goddess Gauri's blessings for their husband’s longevity and prosperity.

It is a Hindu fast that married women observe to seek Goddess Gauri's blessings for their husband’s longevity and prosperity. Masik Karthigai (Thursday, July 13): Also known as Karthigai Deepam, it is a monthly Hindu festival celebrated in the Tamil month of Karthigai. It is observed on the Karthigai Nakshatra (star) day and holds significant religious and cultural importance, especially in South India. Masik Karthigai is dedicated to Lord Murugan, also known as Lord Karthikeya or Lord Subramanya.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 7: 10:42 AM to 12:26 PM

July 8: 08:58 AM to 10:42 AM

July 9: 05:38 PM to 07:22 PM

July 10: 07:14 AM to 08:58 AM

July 11: 03:54 PM to 05:38 PM

July 12: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

July 13: 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON