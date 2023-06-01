Weekly Panchang from June 2-8, 2023: Mercury’s transit to Taurus, Kabirdas Jayanti, auspicious muhuratas

This week marks the commencement of the month of Ashada according to the Hindu calendar. Additionally, we will observe the birth anniversary of Saint Kabir during this week. Shifting our focus to planetary movements, Mercury will transition into the earthy sign of Taurus. Moreover, auspicious muhuratas for marriage, property acquisition, and vehicle purchases are available this week. Let's explore the important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhuratas for marriage this week are available on June 3 (06:16 AM to 11:16 AM), June 5 (08:53 AM to 01:23 AM, Jun 06), June 6 (12:50 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 07) and June 7 (05:23 AM to 09:02 PM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhuratas for griha pravesh are available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing property is available this week on June 2 (06:53 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 03)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on June 2 (05:24 AM to 06:53 AM) and June 8 (05:23 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 09)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Pushya nakshatra on June 3, Saturday, at 5:22 AM

Jupiter transits Ashwini pada on June 4, Sunday, at 11 PM

Mercury enters Krittika nakshatra on June 5, Monday, at 9:32 AM

Mercury enters Taurus sign on June 7, Wednesday, at 7:58 PM

Mars enters Ashlesha nakshatra on June 8, Thursday, at 3:43 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Jyestha Purnima (June 4, Sunday): It is an important Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Jyeshtha according to the Hindu lunar calendar. In the western and northern regions of India, particularly in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jyestha Purnima is celebrated as Vat Purnima Vrat. Married women observe this fast and tie threads around banyan trees (Vat) to pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 02: 10:35 AM to 12:19 PM

June 03: 08:51 AM to 10:35 AM

June 04: 05:32 PM to 07:16 PM

June 05: 07:07 AM to 08:51 AM

June 06: 03:48 PM to 05:33 PM

June 07: 12:20 PM to 02:04 PM

June 08: 02:05 PM to 03:49 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

