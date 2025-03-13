Weekly Panchang from March 14-20, 2025: Holi, Chandra Grahan, Auspicious Muhuratas

A series of vibrant activities and celestial changes await us this week. The first festival this week is Holi. The celebration of colours is a sign of the arrival of spring and a triumph of good over evil. Meena Sankranti symbolises the sun entering into Pisces, representing new beginnings. In this week, a lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, occurs, a period during which insights and revelations through feelings can occur. This week also marks the onset of the Chaitra month, the New Year according to Hindu tradition. Bhratri Dwitiya is another spiritual day that strengthens the bond between siblings. Save for having to watch for an exciting Mercury retrograde. This week also offers auspicious muhurta for griha pravesh, as well as property or vehicle purchases, making it an ideal time for significant milestones. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on March 14, Friday (12:23 PM to 06:31 AM, Mar 15) and on March 15, Saturday (06:31 AM to 08:54 AM).

: Auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week on March 14, Friday (12:23 PM to 06:31 AM, Mar 15) and on March 15, Saturday (06:31 AM to 08:54 AM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 20, Thursday (06:25 AM to 11:31 PM).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on March 20, Thursday (06:25 AM to 11:31 PM). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on March 16, Sunday (04:58 PM to 06:28 AM, Mar 17), on March 17, Monday (06:28 AM to 07:33 PM), on March 19, Wednesday (08:50 PM to 06:25 AM, Mar 20) and on March 20, Thursday (06:25 AM to 11:31 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun transits Pisces on March 14 (Friday) at 06:58 PM

Mercury becomes retrograde on March 15 (Saturday) at 12:15 PM

Rahu enters Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 16 (Sunday) at 06:50 PM

Ketu transits Uttara Phalguni Pada on March 16 (Sunday) at 06:50 PM

Sun enters in Uttar Bhadrapada Nakshatra on March 18 (Tuesday) at 03:20 AM

Uranus transits Taurus on March 19 (Wednesday) at 09:54 AM

Jupiter transits Rohini Pada on March 19 (Wednesday) at 07:28 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vasanta Purnima (March 14, Friday): People celebrate Vasanta Purnima by showing reverence and happiness during the arrival of spring. During this occasion, people conduct special prayers while taking holy baths and express their thankfulness for both prosperity and happiness. Fasting on the auspicious full moon day creates conditions that lead people to obtain peace, divine blessings, and harmony.

People celebrate Vasanta Purnima by showing reverence and happiness during the arrival of spring. During this occasion, people conduct special prayers while taking holy baths and express their thankfulness for both prosperity and happiness. Fasting on the auspicious full moon day creates conditions that lead people to obtain peace, divine blessings, and harmony. Holi (March 14, Friday): Holi is the festival of colours that signifies victory for goodness and welcomes the spring season. People mark the occasion through activities of colour and dance performances while distributing sweets. Through its festive atmosphere, this occasion creates stronger relationships while bringing fresh beginnings and forgiveness through joyous celebrations.

Holi is the festival of colours that signifies victory for goodness and welcomes the spring season. People mark the occasion through activities of colour and dance performances while distributing sweets. Through its festive atmosphere, this occasion creates stronger relationships while bringing fresh beginnings and forgiveness through joyous celebrations. Dol Purnima (March 14, Friday): The religious observance Dol Purnima receives its primary recognition from West Bengal and Odisha residents who honour Lord Krishna during this festival. The idol of Krishna is carried on a decorated palanquin, during which devotees sing devotional songs and apply colours.

The religious observance Dol Purnima receives its primary recognition from West Bengal and Odisha residents who honour Lord Krishna during this festival. The idol of Krishna is carried on a decorated palanquin, during which devotees sing devotional songs and apply colours. Lakshmi Jayanti (March 14, Friday): Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and fortune, is worshipped on the occasion of Lakshmi Jayanti, which celebrates her birth. Devotees conduct special religious ceremonies while praying and asking Goddess Lakshmi to bless them with prosperity and successful outcomes.

Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and fortune, is worshipped on the occasion of Lakshmi Jayanti, which celebrates her birth. Devotees conduct special religious ceremonies while praying and asking Goddess Lakshmi to bless them with prosperity and successful outcomes. Meena Sankranti (March 14, Friday): The Sun enters Pisces (Meena), which signifies a spiritual purification phase. Religious followers bathe in sacred waters and distribute charity while requesting wisdom and spiritual insight. The seasonal change coincides with this transit period, which people recognise as a favourable time for starting fresh endeavours.

The Sun enters Pisces (Meena), which signifies a spiritual purification phase. Religious followers bathe in sacred waters and distribute charity while requesting wisdom and spiritual insight. The seasonal change coincides with this transit period, which people recognise as a favourable time for starting fresh endeavours. Karadaiyan Nombu (March 14, Friday): During Karadaiyan Nombu, married Tamil women observe fasting and perform particular prayers to ensure their husbands remain safe and healthy. The women prepare Karadai as an offering to Goddess Parvati while tying protective thread for matrimonial success according to Savitri and Satyavan's customs.

During Karadaiyan Nombu, married Tamil women observe fasting and perform particular prayers to ensure their husbands remain safe and healthy. The women prepare Karadai as an offering to Goddess Parvati while tying protective thread for matrimonial success according to Savitri and Satyavan's customs. Chandra Grahan Purna (March 14, Friday): The occurrence of a full lunar eclipse known as Chandra Grahan Purna stands as a major event in celestial phenomena. According to Hindu scriptures, people should fast and meditate while abstaining from food during the time of an eclipse. The combination of mantra chanting and bathing ritual purifies physical and mental elements, producing spiritual outcomes while defending against negative forces.

The occurrence of a full lunar eclipse known as Chandra Grahan Purna stands as a major event in celestial phenomena. According to Hindu scriptures, people should fast and meditate while abstaining from food during the time of an eclipse. The combination of mantra chanting and bathing ritual purifies physical and mental elements, producing spiritual outcomes while defending against negative forces. Phalguna Purnima (March 14, Friday): The religious event of Phalguna Purnima includes complete fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu on a full moon evening. People who believe in this tradition perform sacred river baths, donate to those in need, and practice spiritual practices.

The religious event of Phalguna Purnima includes complete fasting and worshipping Lord Vishnu on a full moon evening. People who believe in this tradition perform sacred river baths, donate to those in need, and practice spiritual practices. Savarni Manvadi (March 14, Friday): Savarni Manvadi initiates the first era of the upcoming Manvantara epoch in Hindu cosmological teachings. The Manu, who will rule the future cosmic cycle, maintains a connection with this day. The day holds spiritual and cosmic importance because it supports personal growth and meditation while helping people grasp time cycles.

Savarni Manvadi initiates the first era of the upcoming Manvantara epoch in Hindu cosmological teachings. The Manu, who will rule the future cosmic cycle, maintains a connection with this day. The day holds spiritual and cosmic importance because it supports personal growth and meditation while helping people grasp time cycles. Chaitra Begins (March 15, Saturday): The North Indian Hindu calendar declares the start of Chaitra month to introduce a new lunar cycle. Devotees carry out religious ceremonies while distributing charity donations to receive blessings that lead to prosperity. The transition marks the beginning of renewal and the arrival of the Hindu New Year throughout different parts of India.

The North Indian Hindu calendar declares the start of Chaitra month to introduce a new lunar cycle. Devotees carry out religious ceremonies while distributing charity donations to receive blessings that lead to prosperity. The transition marks the beginning of renewal and the arrival of the Hindu New Year throughout different parts of India. Bhratri Dwitiya (March 16, Sunday): Many areas across the country observe Bhratri Dwitiya as a day for brother-sister relationship celebrations alongside Bhai Dooj. The act of performing aarti with sweets and prayers for prosperity and protection ensures that sisters reinforce their family bonds with their brothers.

Many areas across the country observe Bhratri Dwitiya as a day for brother-sister relationship celebrations alongside Bhai Dooj. The act of performing aarti with sweets and prayers for prosperity and protection ensures that sisters reinforce their family bonds with their brothers. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi (March 17, Monday): Every month, Lord Ganesha is worshipped during the Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations. People observe fasting while praying because it helps them eliminate obstacles and gain knowledge. The day invites spiritual seekers to worship Ganesha because they believe this practice will lead to prosperity and success alongside mental clarity.

Every month, Lord Ganesha is worshipped during the Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi celebrations. People observe fasting while praying because it helps them eliminate obstacles and gain knowledge. The day invites spiritual seekers to worship Ganesha because they believe this practice will lead to prosperity and success alongside mental clarity. Ranga Panchami (March 19, Wednesday): People in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh observe Ranga Panchami five days following Holi. Devotees express their victory of good over bad through colourful play activities. The festival connects with divine power and spiritual cleansing, highlighting devotion and happiness.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 14: 11:01 AM to 12:30 PM

11:01 AM to 12:30 PM March 15: 09:30 AM to 11:00 AM

09:30 AM to 11:00 AM March 16: 05:00 PM to 06:30 PM

05:00 PM to 06:30 PM March 17: 07:59 AM to 09:29 AM

07:59 AM to 09:29 AM March 18: 03:30 PM to 05:01 PM

03:30 PM to 05:01 PM March 19: 12:29 PM to 02:00 PM

12:29 PM to 02:00 PM March 20: 02:00 PM to 03:31 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

