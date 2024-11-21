Weekly Panchang from November 22-28, 2024: Mercury Retrograde, Kalabhairav Jayanti, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week brings some important planetary events and festivals to focus on. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio encourages us to revisit past decisions and communicate carefully. Jupiter moving through Rohini Nakshatra will bring opportunities for growth and stability, especially in finances and long-term planning. The week also marks Kalabhairav Jayanti, a good time for spiritual practices and seeking protection from negative energies. There are auspicious muhurats for marriage and Graha Pravesh, making it a favourable period for starting new chapters in life. If you’re planning to buy or sell a vehicle or property, this week offers the right timing to ensure success. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on November 22, Friday (11:44 PM to 06:50 AM, Nov 23), November 23, Saturday (06:50 AM to 11:42 AM), November 25, Monday (01:01 AM to 06:53 AM, Nov 26), November 26, Tuesday (06:53 AM to 04:35 AM, Nov 27) and November 28, Thursday (07:36 AM to 06:55 AM, Nov 29).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 25, Monday (06:52 AM to 01:24 AM, Nov 26).

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 22, Friday (06:50 AM to 06:50 AM, Nov 23).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 22, Friday (06:50 AM to 06:50 AM, Nov 23). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on November 28, Thursday (06:54 AM to 06:55 AM, Nov 29).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Saturn in a close sextile on November 22 (Friday) at 05:22 PM

Mercury becomes retrograde on November 26 (Tuesday) at 08:11 AM

Sun and Mars in a close trine on November 27 (Wednesday) at 01:33 PM

Jupiter transits Rohini Nakshatra on November 28 (Thursday) at 01:10 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kalabhairav Jayanti (November 22, Friday): Kalabhairav Jayanti celebrates Lord Kalabhairav, a fierce form of Shiva. Devotees seek his blessings for protection, courage, and liberation. Rituals include special pujas, chanting of Kalabhairav mantras, and lighting diyas. This day is auspicious for overcoming fears and spiritual growth.

Utpanna Ekadashi (November 26, Tuesday): It marks the origin of Ekadashi fasting. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, seeking liberation and divine blessings. Fasting on this day is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual upliftment. It's a sacred occasion for devotion, prayers, and self-purification.

It marks the origin of Ekadashi fasting. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, seeking liberation and divine blessings. Fasting on this day is believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual upliftment. It’s a sacred occasion for devotion, prayers, and self-purification. Pradosh Vrat (November 28, Thursday): It is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasting and perform rituals during the Pradosh Kaal (evening twilight) to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being. Worshipping Shiva on this auspicious day is believed to remove obstacles and bring divine grace.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 22: 10:48 AM to 12:07 PM

November 23: 09:29 AM to 10:48 AM

November 24: 04:05 PM to 05:24 PM

November 25: 08:11 AM to 09:30 AM

November 26: 02:46 PM to 04:05 PM

November 27: 12:09 PM to 01:28 PM

12:09 PM to 01:28 PM November 28: 01:28 PM to 02:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

