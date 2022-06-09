Weekly Panchang June10-16,'22: Transits, Auspicious Muhuratas & Festivals

This week, the Sun will transit to the Gemini sign which is the day of Mithuna Sankranti. Apart from that, no major planetary transit to another sign will take place. Interestingly, plenty of auspicious muhuratas are available this week for marriage, continuously from June 11 to 16. Apart from this, there are auspicious muhuratas also available for purchase of vehicle and property transactions. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious days for marriage this week are June 11 (08:47 PM to 02:05 AM, Jun 12), June 12 (11:58 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 13), June 13 (05:23 AM to 09:02 PM), June 14 (11:47 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 15), June 15 (05:23 AM to 03:33 PM) and June 16 (12:37 PM to 07:55 PM)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh this week is on June 10 (05:23 AM to 03:37 AM, Jun 11) and June 16 (12:37 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 17)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing or registering property this week is only on June 16 (05:23 AM to 12:37 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurat for purchasing vehicle this week is only on June 10 (05:23 AM to 05:23 AM, Jun 11)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahu enters Bharani nakshatra on June 14, Tuesday, at 08:15 AM

Sun enters Gemini sign on June 15, Wednesday, at 12:18 PM

Venus enters Krittika nakshatra on June 15, Wednesday, at 12:58 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Nirjala Ekadashi (Friday, June 10): It is the most important and significant Ekadashis out of all twenty-four Ekadashis in a year. Nirjala Ekadashi fasting is observed without water and any type of food.

Gayatri Jayanti (Saturday, June 11): It is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri, the Goddess of Veda. She is considered as the mother of all Gods and embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi.

Jyestha Purnima (Tuesday, June 14): Purnima in the month of Jyeshtha is of great importance in the Hindu religion. From a religious perspective, bathing and charity is considered highly auspicious on the full moon day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kabirdas Jayanti (Tuesday, June 14): Sant Kabirdas was a famous poet, saint and social reformer of India. Kabir Panth recognizes him as its founder and its members are known as Kabir Panthis.

Mithun Sankranti (Wednesday, June 15): It marks the beginning of the third Solar month in Hindu calendar. The day is highly auspicious for Dan-Punya activities.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

June 10: 10:36 AM to 12:21 PM

June 11: 08:52 AM to 10:36 AM

June 12: 05:35 PM to 07:19 PM

June 13: 07:07 AM to 08:52 AM

June 14: 03:51 PM to 05:35 PM

June 15: 12:22 PM to 02:06 PM

June 16: 02:07 PM to 03:51 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Dhankher Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic Astrologer. He is the Founder & CEO of Astro Zindagi. He has been practicing Astrology for more than 24 years in the personal and corporate space. He was honoured with the title of ‘Jyotish Acharya’ from Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan (under the auspices of Shri KN Rao) in 2005....view detail