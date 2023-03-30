Weekly Panchang March 31-April 6: Ram Navami, Transits, & Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, the festival of Hanuman Jayanti will be observed across the country. This day marks the birth of Lord Hanuman. Part from this, Mahavir Jayanti will also be celebrated. Talking of planetary transits, Mercury will transit to Aries sign this week. Apart from this, there are favourable muhuratas for sale and purchase of vehicle and property. Let's explore the essential Panchanga specifics for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for marriage this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for griha pravesh this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on March 31 (01:57 AM to 06:12 AM, Apr 01)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on March 31 (06:13 AM to 01:57 AM, Apr 01), April 5 (11:23 AM to 06:06 AM, Apr 06) and April 6 (06:06 AM to 06:05 AM, Apr 07)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars and Saturn at an 120-degree angle on March 31, Friday, at 12:29 AM

Mercury enters Aries sign on March 31, Friday, at 3:01 PM

Sun enters Revati nakshatra on April 1, Saturday, at 1:49 AM

Venus enters Krittika nakshatra on April 3, Monday, at 3:15 PM

Venus enters Taurus sign on April 6, Thursday, at 11:10 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kamada Ekadashi (Saturday, April 1): It is a Hindu festival that falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar. It is also known as the "Papamochani Ekadashi" and is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in Hinduism. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe a fast to seek his blessings and forgiveness for their sins.

Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday, April 4): It is a festival celebrated by the Jain community to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. On this day, Jains offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Mahavir. They also organize processions and decorate their homes and temples with flowers and lights.

Hanuman Jayanti (Thursday, April 6): This festival is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month. Hanuman, who is also known as Vanara God, was born on this day and Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Hanuman.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 31: 10:52 AM to 12:26 PM

10:52 AM to 12:26 PM April 01: 09:18 AM to 10:52 AM

April 02: 05:06 PM to 06:39 PM

April 03: 07:43 AM to 09:17 AM

April 04: 03:32 PM to 05:06 PM

03:32 PM to 05:06 PM April 05: 12:24 PM to 01:58 PM

April 06: 01:58 PM to 03:33 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

