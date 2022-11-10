Weekly Panchang November 11-17: Planetary Transits, Festivals, Auspicious Muhura

This week will be replete with planetary transits. As many as four transits will be taking place this week. While Venus, Mercury and Sun will be moving into the Scorpio sign, Mars – which is already in a retrograde motion – will move back to the Taurus sign. This will create an interesting planetary cocktail and its effects will be felt by one and all. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as selective muhuratas are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on November 11 (06:40 AM to 06:41 AM, Nov 12) and November 17 (06:45 AM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on November 11 (06:40 AM to 08:17 PM), November 13 (10:18 AM to 06:43 AM, Nov 14) and November 14 (06:43 AM to 03:23 AM, Nov 15)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Saturn placed at a square of 90-degree on November 11, Friday, at 1:31 PM

Venus enters Scorpio sign on November 11, Friday, at 8:20 PM

Mars enters Taurus sign in retrograde motion on November 13, Sunday, at 7:40 PM

Mercury enters Scorpio sign on November 13, Sunday, at 9:28 PM

Venus enters Anuradha nakshatra on November 14, Monday, at 12:07 PM

Sun enters Scorpio sign on November 16, Wednesday, at 7:28 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ganadhipa Sankashti (Saturday, November 12): This year, Ganadhipa Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on November 12. The Chaturthi Tithi will be effective from 8:17 PM on November 11 to 10:25 PM on November 12. Traditionally, keeping a fast on this day is considered auspicious.

Masik Kalashtami (Wednesday, November 16): This is a Hindu festival. It is dedicated to Lord Bhairava – an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

Mandalakala (Thursday, November 17): Mandala Pooja is the last day of 41 days long austerity observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. The fasting begins 41 days before Mandala Puja i.e. on the first day of Vrishchikam Masam according to Malayalam Calendar.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 11: 10:44 AM to 12:05 PM

November 12: 09:23 AM to 10:44 AM

November 13: 04:08 PM to 05:28 PM

November 14: 08:03 AM to 09:24 AM

November 15: 02:47 PM to 04:07 PM

November 16: 12:06 PM to 01:26 PM

November 17: 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

