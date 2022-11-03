Weekly Panchang November 4-10: Lunar Eclipse, Kartik Purnima, Auspicious Muhurta

This week a lunar eclipse will be occurring on November 7 and 8. This would be visible from some parts of India. This will coincide with Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. No major planetary transit will be taking place this week. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as selective muhuratas are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available only on November 4 (06:35 AM to 12:12 AM, Nov 05)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on November 6 (06:37 AM to 04:28 PM) and November 10 (06:32 PM to 06:40 AM, Nov 11)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Vishakha nakshatra on November 6, Sunday, at 8:41 PM

Venus and Saturn conjunct at 90-degree angle on November 7, Monday, at 01:01 PM

Mercury enters Vishakha nakshatra on November 7, Monday, at 3:26 PM

Sun and Mercury conjunct at zero-degree on November 8, Tuesday, at 10:09 PM

Mercury and Saturn at 90-degree angle on November 10, Thursday, at 01:20 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Tulsi Vivah (Saturday, November 5): Tulsi is ceremonially married to Lord Vishnu on this day. Tulsi Vivah is considered very auspicious especially among Hindus. This day is considered to be the end of the harvesting season and most importantly the beginning of the marriage season in India.

Dev Deepavali (Monday, November 7): It is a famous festival celebrated every year at the holy city Varanasi. Dev Deepawali is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasur.

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Tuesday, November 8): Guru Nanak was the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of the Sikh Gurus. His birth is celebrated worldwide on the day of Kartik Purnima as per Hindu lunar calendar.

Lunar Eclipse (Tuesday, November 8): Total Lunar Eclipse would occur on November 7 and 8. It would be the second Lunar Eclipse of 2022. The Moon will be completely covered by the Earth's Umbral shadow at maximum eclipse. In India, Total eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas Partial eclipse would be visible from most of India.

Kartik Purnima (Tuesday, November 8): Kartik is the eighth lunar month in Hindu calendar. The full moon day during the month of Kartik is known as Kartik Purnima.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 4: 10:42 AM to 12:04 PM

November 5: 09:20 AM to 10:42 AM

November 6: 04:11 PM to 05:33 PM

November 7: 07:59 AM to 09:21 AM

November 8: 02:48 PM to 04:10 PM

November 9: 12:05 PM to 01:26 PM

November 10: 01:26 PM to 02:47 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

