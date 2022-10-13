Weekly Panchang October 14-20: Tula Sankranti, Venus’ transit in Libra, & Festival

This week two important transits will take place, both in Libra sign. Both Sun and Venus will move into Libra this week, which will have important repercussions on our love life and relationships. Venus will continue to remain combust hence no marriages are permitted according to Hindu traditions in this period. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, one can plan activities relating to buying or registration of property and vehicle this week as selective muhuratas are available. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for marriage

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available this week for griha pravesh

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on October 14 (08:47 PM to 06:22 AM, Oct 15) and October 20 (06:25 AM to 06:25 AM, Oct 21)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on October 14 (06:21 AM to 06:22 AM, Oct 15) and October 17 (09:29 AM to 06:23 AM, Oct 18)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury enters Hasta nakshatra on October 14, Friday, at 7:47 AM

Mars enter Gemini sign on October 16, Sunday, at 7:49 AM

Sun enters Libra on October 17, Monday, at 7:36 PM

Ketu enters Swati nakshatra on October 18, Tuesday, at 3:34 AM

Venus enters Libra sign on October 18, Tuesday, at 9:50 PM

Jupiter transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on October 19, Wednesday, at 6:36 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Rohini Vrat (Friday, October 14): It is a significant fasting day in Jain community. Rohini Vrat is mainly observed by women for the long life of their husbands.

Kalashtami (Monday, October 17): It is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Bhairav keep fast and worship Him on all Kalashtami days in the year.

Ahoi Ashtami (Monday, October 17): A fast is observed for the wellbeing of all children i.e. for sons as well as for daughters. Fast is broken during twilight after sighting stars in the sky. Some women break the fast after sighting the moon but it might be difficult to follow as the moon rises late in the night.

Tula Sankranti (Monday, October 17): Tula Sankranti is also known as Garbhana Sankranti and is the first day of the Kartika month by the hindu solar calendar. It falls on the same day as Mahasthmi and is celebrated all over India with different rituals. The festival is especially celebrated in Odisha and Karnataka to enjoy the achievement of the farmers in growing rice fields.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 14: 10:40 AM to 12:07 PM

October 15: 09:14 AM to 10:40 AM

October 16: 04:25 PM to 05:51 PM

October 17: 07:49 AM to 09:15 AM

October 18: 02:57 PM to 04:23 PM

October 19: 12:06 PM to 01:31 PM

October 20: 01:31 PM to 02:56 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779